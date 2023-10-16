﻿
Shanghai Consumer Council selects representative souvenirs

On Monday, the Shanghai Consumer Council announced this year's best specialty products, selecting unique souvenirs which best represent the characteristics of the city.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Palmier

Are you looking for souvenirs that best represent Shanghai? The Shanghai Consumer Council has some tips.

On Monday, the council announced this year's best specialty products with 30 topping out.

The selection started from May, with 214 candidates from 121 companies making submissions. In total, 63 from 43 companies entered the final round.

The final winners topped out based on selections from experts, giving consideration to regional features, brand culture and user experience, as well as consumer voting, said Tang Jiansheng, deputy secretary-general of the council.

The winning entries cover a wide range, from brooches, pens and tea sets, to chocolate, bookmarks, fans and palmier. Most came from time-honored brands.

Fenghua soap, Hero pen gift box, Longfeng panda-shaped pankou, or frog fastenings, Shenpu whisky heart chocolate, and Duoyunxuan fans were some on the list.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

LEGO's submission



Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Fans

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Local snacks

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A bookmark gift box



Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Pankou technique display

