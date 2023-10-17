Child's play: Global exhibitors, traders attend China kids & toy expo

China's annual kids and toy expo opens in Shanghai, attracting global toy manufacturers and traders, with the nation's licensing and preschool expos also being held simultaneously.

Ti Gong

China's annual kids and toy expo began in Shanghai on Tuesday, attracting global toy manufacturers and traders.

The nation's licensing and preschool expos are also being held simultaneously at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in the Pudong New Area through Thursday.

The events, hosted by the China Toy & Juvenile Products Association, mark the launch of Shanghai's first Innovation and Quality Life Festival, which aims to boost consumption and meet the rising demand for baby and maternal products.

The events bring together representatives from more than 30 countries and regions from around the world, along with 2,503 exhibitors from China's top 20 regions known for their toy and infant products, such as Dongguan and Guangzhou in southern Guangdong Province and Yunhe and Ningbo in neighboring Zhejiang Province.

Renowned international brands taking part include LEGO, BANDAI, TAKARA TOMY, Spin Master and Playmobil.

Ti Gong

Popular IPs (intellectual properties) such as Minions, Transformers, Peppa Pig, Barbie, Pokémon and Ultraman also made appearances at the event.

This year's cumulative exhibition area covers a record 230,000 square meters, equivalent to over 30 standard football pitches, according to the association.

A total of 100 forums will be held, covering various sectors such as brand licensing, cultural and creative industries, trendy toys, mother and baby retail and early childhood education.

These discussions will revolve around how the industry can achieve technological innovation and lead high-quality development with new growth concepts.

The China Preschool Expo focuses on hot topics, such as childcare, scientific education and nature education. More than 100 top experts in the childcare and early education sector will share their latest research.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Events: China Toy (Kids, Licensing and Preschool) Expos



Dates: Through October 19

Site: Shanghai New International Expo Center

Address: 2345 Longyang Road

Admission: Free