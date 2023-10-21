Taizhou City showcases its cuisine and tourist attractions

From steamed dumplings stuffed with crab roe to hairy crabs and Huangqiao shaobing, a type of flat bread, Taizhou City is serving an authentic feast in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

From steamed dumplings stuffed with crab roe to hairy crabs and Huangqiao shaobing, a type of flat bread, Taizhou City, in east China's Jiangsu Province, serving an authentic feast in Shanghai.

The city launched the annual Taizhou food and tourism season in Shanghai on Friday.

Taizhou is a paradise for foodies with its unique morning tea culture, tempting tourists from home and abroad.

During the week, diners in Shanghai will be able to sink their teeth into fresh and authentic Taizhou taizhoujiangyancuisines at restaurants of Taizhou Brunch Group in the city.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Qinhu Lake in Taizhou's Jiangyan District is known for its varieties of fish, shrimp, shellfish, waterfowl and vegetables, the best ingredients for the famous Qinhu eight-course banquet. Qinhu crab, No.1 on the list, is tender, fresh and nutritious because of the water quality of the lake.

A road show and a bazaar of Taizhou delicacies was held in Wujiaochang, Yangpu District, with Huangqiao shaobing, dumplings stuffed with crab roe, gansi (dry, sliced bean curd) and Xinghua fish balls served, attracting many Shanghai residents.

A lucky draw was held, and consumption coupons were distributed.

Between Friday and October 25, Taizhou's cultural and tourist coupons worth 60,000 yuan (US$8,200) are being distributed on Meituan, and discounted tickets for some tourist attractions of Taizhou are on offer.

Ti Gong