﻿
News / Metro

Taizhou City showcases its cuisine and tourist attractions

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:32 UTC+8, 2023-10-21       0
From steamed dumplings stuffed with crab roe to hairy crabs and Huangqiao shaobing, a type of flat bread, Taizhou City is serving an authentic feast in Shanghai.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:32 UTC+8, 2023-10-21       0
Taizhou City showcases its cuisine and tourist attractions
Ti Gong

Steamed dumplings stuffed with crab roe

Taizhou City showcases its cuisine and tourist attractions
Ti Gong

Crabs from Taizhou sold in Shanghai

From steamed dumplings stuffed with crab roe to hairy crabs and Huangqiao shaobing, a type of flat bread, Taizhou City, in east China's Jiangsu Province, serving an authentic feast in Shanghai.

The city launched the annual Taizhou food and tourism season in Shanghai on Friday.

Taizhou is a paradise for foodies with its unique morning tea culture, tempting tourists from home and abroad.

During the week, diners in Shanghai will be able to sink their teeth into fresh and authentic Taizhou taizhoujiangyancuisines at restaurants of Taizhou Brunch Group in the city.

Taizhou City showcases its cuisine and tourist attractions
Ti Gong

Gansi (dry, sliced bean curd)

Taizhou City showcases its cuisine and tourist attractions
Ti Gong

Taizhou cuisine.

Qinhu Lake in Taizhou's Jiangyan District is known for its varieties of fish, shrimp, shellfish, waterfowl and vegetables, the best ingredients for the famous Qinhu eight-course banquet. Qinhu crab, No.1 on the list, is tender, fresh and nutritious because of the water quality of the lake.

A road show and a bazaar of Taizhou delicacies was held in Wujiaochang, Yangpu District, with Huangqiao shaobing, dumplings stuffed with crab roe, gansi (dry, sliced bean curd) and Xinghua fish balls served, attracting many Shanghai residents.

A lucky draw was held, and consumption coupons were distributed.

Between Friday and October 25, Taizhou's cultural and tourist coupons worth 60,000 yuan (US$8,200) are being distributed on Meituan, and discounted tickets for some tourist attractions of Taizhou are on offer.

Taizhou City showcases its cuisine and tourist attractions
Ti Gong

Autumnal trees and waterways.

Taizhou City showcases its cuisine and tourist attractions
Ti Gong

Tourists can enjoy scenic boat rides.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangpu
Wujiaochang
Meituan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     