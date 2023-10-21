﻿
News / Metro

Lakeside International Music Festival in harmony

A concert featuring the musical instruments of various Chinese ethnic groups was staged at Minhang Culture Park on Friday evening.
Ti Gong

The "Magnificent China" concert on Friday at the Shanghai Lakeside International Music Festival at Minhang Culture Park.

Musicians from various Chinese ethnic groups perform together.

A concert featuring the musical instruments of various Chinese ethnic groups was staged at Minhang Culture Park on Friday evening.

It served as the opening for the Shanghai Lakeside International Music Festival, which enables locals to enjoy high-quality art performances on their doorsteps.

The festival, part of the ongoing 22nd China Shanghai International Arts Festival and also part of efforts by Minhang District to build up Shanghai's West End art zone, include five performances over the weekend, all free of charge.

A stage has been set up by the lake in the park, and the audience can sit on the lawn to enjoy music and dance, along with the beautiful autumn scenery, sunshine and night views.

Ti Gong

The concert attracted more than 2,000 people from Minhang and other districts of Shanghai.

More than 2,000 people headed to the "Magnificent China" performance on Friday, despite a chill in the evening.

The concert was performed by the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra and the Kunlun Orchestra from Kashgar Prefecture of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, as well as other performers from various ethnic groups.

Notably, musicians from Shanghai and Xinjiang jointly performed one piece named "Silk Road" to mark the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road initiative.

The Kunlun Orchestra also performed "Twelve Muqam," which has a long history and is known as the "mother of Uygur music." Some scholars believe its origin can be traced back to the Han (206BC-AD220) and Tang (618-907) dynasties, showing exchanges and integration of music and culture on the ancient Silk Road.

Over the weekend, the Mariinsky Orchestra, the Russian Far East Troupe, National Choir of Ireland and other musicians will perform.

  • Other performances on offer

If you go:

Date: October 20-22

Venue: Minhang Culture Park 闵行文化公园

Address: 2019 Wuzhong Rd, Minhang District, Shanghai 上海市闵行区吴中路2019号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
﻿
