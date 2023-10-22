Couples pledge vows in traditional ceremony

Following traditional Chinese wedding ceremonial rituals, 10 couples tied the knot in a group marriage certificate issuing ceremony at the "root of Shanghai."

Most newly weds have rich public welfare experiences as they have served as volunteers on various occasions, and the ceremony aims to promote the beauty of traditional Chinese weddings, the Songjiang District Civil Affairs Bureau said.

The couples embarked on a trip to explore the "root of Shanghai" at the origin point of Huangpu River and ascended a local pagoda to take a bird's-eye view of the river.

They also walked along the Shenyuan Lake and learnt the history of China's water control at the district's water culture exhibition hall.

Wearing exquisite Chinese costumes, they followed the essence rites of Chinese-style weddings such as Hejin (drinking cross-cupped wine) and lifting the red veil amid applause and wishes.

The simple while solemn ceremony reflected the most beautiful part of Chinese wedding vows and bore the best wishes for the newly weds, officials said.

"It is a dream-fulfilling moment to experience such beautiful wedding rites," said a bride surnamed Zhu, who wore a traditional Chinese costume.

"It is my first visit to the place and the whole registration experience is dreamlike, leaving an unforgettable memory for us."

At the same time, couples called on more people to join in the voluntary service.

"It is the most romantic expression of love," said bridegroom Li Jiale.

