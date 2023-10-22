New training centers to boost cancer treatment

The Chinese Anti-Cancer Association's cancer integrative clinical training center and cancer integrative rehabilitation training center have been unveiled.

The Chinese Anti-Cancer Association's cancer integrative clinical training center and cancer integrative rehabilitation training center were unveiled at Shanghai Pudong International Medical Park on Sunday.

They are expected to boost innovation and standardization of cancer treatment and care in the nation.

The clinical training center is located at Shanghai International Medical Center, while the rehabilitation training center is at the Pudong Cancer Recovery Enhancement Association.

Cancer has become one of the major health threats for people in China, which reported 4.57 million new cancer cases and 3 million death cases due to cancer in 2020. The new cases covered 23.7 percent and deaths covered 30 percent of the globe's total. Both new cases and death cases in China rank No.1 in the world.

"It is important to promote a comprehensive theory of whole-process cancer prevention and control through prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation," said Dr Fan Daiming, director of Chinese Anti-Cancer Association.

"We should promote a patient-centered cancer service to regular cancer prevention, treatment and rehabilitation to improve patients' survival and life quality. Integrative medicine is an important and a must have route."

He said the new centers will provide training to medics on how to integrate the advantages of different medical majors, and enable medics to carry out better measures and methods to achieve better benefits for patients.

Dr Liu Weidong, president of Shanghai International Medical Center, said the new training center will adopt the newly fulfilled guidance on integrative diagnosis and treatment of Chinese cancer patients.

"We have a long history of following experiences and guidance of Western countries on cancer diagnosis and treatment," he said.

"Establishing and following the new guideline in line with Chinese patients are extremely important for clinical practice and outcomes.

"Cancer diagnosis and treatment needs the participation of various departments and medical staff. A integrated service is key for precise and individualized medicine."