Mixed German Shepherd seized by police for violating breed regulations

Shanghai police have seized a mixed German Shepherd in Baoshan District as it was a breed prohibited according to city regulations and its owner violated multiple dog ownership regulations.



Residents in the Haibin No.3 neighborhood reported an incident involving an individual who was keeping an unlicensed, large, mixed-breed dog on October 24.

Allegations indicated that the dog's owner had violated various dog ownership regulations, including walking the dog without a leash and failing to use a muzzle, which had a notable impact on the daily lives of local residents, according to a statement released by the Wusong Subdistrict on Tuesday.

The dog in question was identified as a mixed German Shepherd, a breed banned in Shanghai for its aggressiveness.

Officials from the Wusong Subdistrict and local police carried out a collaborative intervention to ensure the safety of all parties involved.

The owner voluntarily opened the door and engaged in a dialogue with the officials. Acknowledging the potential risks, the owner willingly surrendered the dog to the authorities for proper rehousing.

The owner told officers that maintaining the large and aggressive dog had inconvenienced his daily life. However, he had difficulties in finding a suitable adoptive home for the animal, according to the statement.