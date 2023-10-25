﻿
Shanghai International Conference on TCM and Natural Medicine begins in Shanghai

Li Qian
Li Qian
  00:18 UTC+8, 2023-10-27
The Shanghai International Conference on TCM and Natural Medicine has begun in Shanghai, gathering leading experts, discussing the potential of TCM and its development.
Shanghai International Conference on TCM and Natural Medicine begins in Shanghai
Ti Gong

The 2023 Shanghai International Conference on TCM and Natural Medicine is held in Shanghai.

The 2023 Shanghai International Conference on TCM and Natural Medicine has kicked off in Shanghai.

The event, held from Tuesday to Thursday in Fengxian District, had experts, scholars and industry players discussing hot topics like innovative TCM medicine, promotion of TCM overseas, and new policies to support the development of TCM.

Zhu Qigao, deputy director of the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission, said at Wednesday's opening ceremony that TCM is China's unique health resources with great innovative and economic potential.

China's State Council in February approved a plan to revitalize TCM with a set of measures to be launched, such as establishing several national TCM centers, national medical research centers, and national innovation centers.

Under the plan, by 2025, TCM's capacity in disease prevention and treatment will be significantly enhanced, its integration with Western medicine strengthened, and its overseas influence improved, as well as other initiatives.

The plan has created unprecedented opportunities for TCM to grow, and recent years have witnessed an increasing number of cases of TCM's effective application in treating chronic, major and stubborn diseases, said Shen Jianzhong, vice chairman of the China National Center for Biotechnology Development at the conference.

Fengxian has grown into a TCM development highland in Shanghai.

The biomedical industry generated more than 29 billion yuan (US$4 billion) for the district in 2022, almost three times as much as in 2015, and nearly 14.5 percent of the output came from TCM.

