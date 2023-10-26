﻿
Jiangnan culture showcased at pocket garden through Pingtan storytelling

An art lecture was held at a "pocket park" in downtown Shanghai on Thursday, offering residents the chance to appreciate pingtan and Jiangnan culture displayed by renowned artists.
Ti Gong

Pingtan artists Gao Bowen (left) and Tao Yingyun hosted an outdoor live performance and cultural lecture in Shanghai's downtown Xuhui District.

An art lecture was held at a "pocket park" in downtown Shanghai on Thursday, offering residents the chance to appreciate pingtan (storytelling to music in Suzhou dialect) and Jiangnan (regions to the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) culture displayed by renowned artists.

The "Face to Face with Masters" event invited pingtan artists Gao Bowen and Tao Yingyun to host an outdoor live performance and cultural gathering.

The event was held at the Jialanting, an award-winning pocket garden on Yongjia Road in Xuhui District. It was jointly organized by the Xuhui District Spiritual Civilization Office and the district's New Era Civilization Practice Center.

"Jiangnan's intricate waterways, historic towns, and numerous teahouses that offer both tea and storytelling have played a significant role in disseminating information and trends," said Gao, the head of the Shanghai Pingtan Troupe.

He emphasized the importance of the region's geography in nurturing pingtan's development.

Gao and Tao highlighted the inseparable bond between pingtan art and Jiangnan culture at the event.

Ti Gong

A large number of residents and fans were attracted to the free lecture at a community pocket garden on Yongjia Road.

Their melodious renditions of classic songs such as "Jiangnan's Scenic Beauty", "Pearl Tower" and "The Legend of the White Snake" allowed the audience to experience the charm of the traditional art.

The beauty of pingtan has never waned, and its timeless memories, etched in the annals of time, continue to narrate the past, present, and future, Gao explained.

Xuhui initiated the "Face to Face with Masters" lecture series this year. Renowned artists, such as Gao, pianist Kong Xiangdong and erhu (a Chinese two-stringed instrument) soloist Ma Xiaohui have been met with overwhelming enthusiasm from the local community.

The Jialanting pocket garden was revitalized from a space formerly occupied by dilapidated housing. The 18-meter wide and 40-meter deep park has become a favorite public space for nearby residents and office workers.

The project secured the top award in the "Social and Cultural" category and a special "Social Responsibility Award" from the Asian Architects Association in 2021.

Ti Gong

Residents and office workers came to enjoy the pingtan storytelling at the pocket park.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
