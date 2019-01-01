Shanghai United Media Group launches international communication center

The Shanghai Global News Network, a center for international communication and global cultural exchange, was officially launched today by the Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG).

The Shanghai Global News Network (SGNN), a center for international communication and global cultural exchange, was officially launched today by the Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG).



It is a significant step in SUMG's ongoing reform and drive to deepen media integration. Its main goal is to coordinate the group's international communication resources and bolster the global influence of its media outlets.

The primary mission of SGNN is to tell China story, express Shanghai voice and promote cultural exchanges and mutual learning, as stated by the group.

The center will take into account both local and international audiences, meaning it will focus on two main areas － namely, serving local expat readers and expanding global influence.

It will capitalize on the strength of SUMG's English-language media, such as Shanghai Daily and Sixth Tone, while reinforcing city-level international communication initiatives like the City News Service one-stop English news and service platform and the IP SHANGHAI city image resource-sharing platform.

For English-speaking audiences, the center will utilize the English websites and apps of Shanghai Daily/SHINE and Sixth Tone, as well as their overseas social media accounts.

For Chinese-speaking audiences, the center will use Chinese-language platforms, including the overseas edition of Xinmin Evening News and Fact Paper (a fact-checking platform run by The Paper), along with other columns and social media accounts within the group.

These media units and projects will also create specialized contents to engage users as well as explore niche topics. For significant events, the center will coordinate and leverage the strengths of each media outlet within the group.

SGNN will be devoted to cultivating a professional team of international communication specialists and building a strong international communication brand.

To achieve it, the center will collaborate with leading education institutes such as Fudan University and Shanghai International Studies University to train international communication professionals. Regular talent exchange between media units will also be held to enhance management and operational skills.

For consecutive years, Shanghai United Media Group has held top position in the ranking of national press and publication groups released by the National Administration of Press and Publication.

In the future, SUMG will continue to strengthen its international communication influence and contribute to promoting cultural exchange and mutual learning between China and the world.