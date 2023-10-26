﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai to host 2023 World Cities Day China event

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:55 UTC+8, 2023-10-26       0
The 2023 World Cities Day main event in China will be held in Shanghai from Saturday, with the aim of promoting sustainable urban development and improving the living environment.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:55 UTC+8, 2023-10-26       0
Shanghai to host 2023 World Cities Day China event
Imaginechina

Shanghai's Suzhou Creek and Lujiazui financial hub

The 2023 World Cities Day main event in China will be held in Shanghai from Saturday through Tuesday to help promote sustainable urban development and improve the living environment.

This year's event, themed "Financing Sustainable Urban Future for All," is jointly hosted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, the Shanghai government and the United Nations Human Settlements Program.

The main event will focus on exchanging and showcasing policies, experiences and practices from around the world in implementing the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

The opening ceremony will be held on Saturday at the North Bund waterfront in Hongkou District, when the inaugural Global Sustainable Development City Awards, also known as the Shanghai Awards, will be presented. The first edition of the award will honor five cities around the world.

Additionally, the event will release the 2023 edition of the "Shanghai Manual – A Guide for Sustainable Urban Development in the 21st Century."

Throughout the event, more than 20 forums and meetings will be held, addressing hot topics in urban sustainable development in areas such as the economy, society and the environment.

Furthermore, a special event on sustainable development between Shanghai and Espoo will be held to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Shanghai's sister city relationship with the city in Finland.

The World Cities Day Theme Exhibition will highlight recent exemplary practices in urban sustainable development in Shanghai, across China, and globally.

The 2023 Shanghai International Urban and Architectural Expo will be held from October 30 to November 1 at the Shanghai Expo Exhibition Center. The theme of the expo is "Green and Low-Carbon Cities, Smart Transformation and Development," and it covers an exhibition area of nearly 50,000 square meters.

World Cities Day was established by the UN, with China advocating for October 31 as the designated date. In 2014, the first global launch ceremony took place in Shanghai.

Since its inception, the event has seen diverse promotional activities conducted both domestically and internationally. This year's global main event will be held in Istanbul, Turkey.

Data indicates that by the end of 2022, China's urbanization rate had reached 65.22 percent and the total length of urban roads hit 548,500 kilometers. The urban gas coverage, sewage treatment rate, and harmless treatment rate of domestic waste was over 97 percent. The per capita park and green space area reached 15.12 square meters.

Since its establishment in 2013, Shanghai has hosted two global main events and two Chinese main events. As the birthplace of the concept of "People-Oriented City," Shanghai places great emphasis on creating a livable environment for its residents, according to the city government.

This year, Shanghai has renovated 85,200 square meters of old neighborhoods and 247,700 square meters of old housing, launching 10 urban village transformation projects.

An additional of 8 kilometers of riverside paths have been created this year to become popular recreational sites for residents and tourists.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Hongkou
North Bund
North Bund waterfront
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     