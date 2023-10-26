﻿
News / Metro

City smart transport app launches new service for CIIE visitors

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  16:56 UTC+8, 2023-10-26       0
CIIE visitors and participants can use Suishenxing, Shanghai's intelligent transportation platform, for travel and other relevant information, including restaurants.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  16:56 UTC+8, 2023-10-26       0
City smart transport app launches new service for CIIE visitors

A designated zone on Suishenxing, the city's all-in-one travel service platform, has been launched to serve the 6th CIIE.

Suishenxing, Shanghai's intelligent transportation platform, has launched a special service for the 6th China International Import Expo next month.

Exhibitors, visitors and relevant personnel can now use the Suishenxing app or its miniprogram on WeChat to obtain all traffic and travel information and services for getting to the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the venue for the annual expo.

Users can not only view the information, which includes bus lines, shuttles to Metro stops and hotels, parking lots, and taxi pick-up spots but also reserve some of the services, such as parking and purchasing shuttle bus tickets, through the app.

Visitors can automatically acquire numerous trip options after entering the NECC's address as the departure location or destination into the app. The app will also display the current position and anticipated arrival time of buses and subways.

Visitors who wish to drive to the venue can book a parking space and pay the fees through Suishenxing.

This year, 19 parking lots around the National Exhibition and Convention Center have been secured, providing approximately 1,000 parking spaces for coaches and 1,900 parking spaces for other vehicles.

By checking in to the portal until November 1, each user will receive five travel coupons that are valid for one week. Suishenxing has released a total of 250,000 vouchers.

Those who travel to the event in an environmentally responsible manner, such as via Metro or public transportation buses, can earn "green credits." Users can exchange their credits for presents or discount vouchers at the company's online store.

Suishenxing was launched with basic capabilities such as public transportation, taxi hailing and smart parking.

It was first put into use in October last year, running on Shanghai's Mobility as a Service (MaaS) technology.

The city plans to wraps up the building of a greener, smarter, more people-oriented transportation system within 10 years.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
China International Import Expo
NECC
CIIE
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     