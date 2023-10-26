﻿
Shanghai pilots smart hygiene system for blankets and quilts at hotels

Shanghai is implementing a smart hygiene management system within hotels as a means to effectively handle problems pertaining to the cleanliness of cloth products.
Ti Gong

A smartphone displays the changing and washing times of clothing.

The city is promoting a smart hygiene management system and hygiene code mechanism for cloth-related goods at hotels.

The Shanghai Trade Association of Laundering and Dyeing Profession's digital management system is expected to keep an accurate record and analysis of the change and washing of cloth products. It will send out alarms when detecting an abnormal situation involving cloth products.

The technology can compute the amount and type of textile products by scanning chips in them.

The hygiene information on textile items will be updated in real-time on the supervision and management platform of health monitoring authorities in the Pudong New Area, where the system will be trialed first.

At the same time, a hotel hygiene code displayed in rooms will allow hotel guests to scan the code to learn about the changing and washing situation of the items.

According to health officials in Pudong, the action will help address consumer hygiene worries.

Unchanged bedding items, such as linen, have developed into a serious problem for the hospitality industry in some cities, according to news reports.

Recently, bloodstains were discovered in a quilt cover a 7 Days Inn in Dalian, Liaoning Province.

Following the incident, the hotel chain apologized and promised to improve management.

Ti Gong

A QR code informs guests about the cleanliness of bed sheets, quilts and pillow cases.

