Soong Ching Ling exhibition pays tribute to her international friends

  16:53 UTC+8, 2023-10-31       0
The Mausoleum of Soong Ching Ling is hosting an exhibition, "Shared Faith and Boundless Love," to commemorate her 130th birthday.
Dong Jun / SHINE

A visitor looks at some of the photos at the exhibition

Many foreigners traveled thousands of miles to fight with Chinese people against the Japanese invasion and for the establishment of the New China in the first half of the 20th century. Many of them knew Soong Ching Ling, the Honorary President of the People's Republic of China.

The Mausoleum of Soong Ching Ling is hosting an exhibition, "Shared Faith and Boundless Love – Soong Ching Ling and International Friends of China," to commemorate her 130th birthday. The exhibit focuses on her friendships with international friends.

Dong Jun / SHINE

International friends of Soong Ching Ling who were deeply influenced by her

The exhibition features 70 international figures, including Edgar Snow, Shafick George Hatem, Henry Norman Bethune, Rewi Alley, and Agnes Smedley, who were all profoundly influenced by Soong.

Visitors can see how they gradually understood and accepted the Communist Party of China's faith, which was driven by a deep-seated passion for the general public's well-being, and took China as their second home, making significant contributions to shared human progress.

The permanent exhibition is free and open to the public on the first floor of the "Hong 1286" building of the mausoleum.

There are also online possibilities. Scan the QR codes below to experience the exhibition using virtual reality technology and H5 pages.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Scan the QR code to tour the exhibition through virtual reality.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The code to access the exhibition online via H5 pages

If you go:

Venue: 1st Floor, Hong 1286 Space, Mausoleum of Soong Ching Ling 中华人民共和国名誉主席宋庆龄陵园"虹・1286"一楼展厅

Address: 1286 Hongqiao Rd, Shanghai

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 8:45am-7pm

