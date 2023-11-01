CIIE bazaar opens in Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall

A bazaar selling popular foreign products from the annual China International Import Expo was unveiled in Shanghai's landmark Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall on Tuesday.

Ti Gong

The CIIE Bazaar City Arena in a five-story building opposite Century Square on Nanjing Road E. features nearly 10,000 products from more than 40 countries and regions. The bazaar covers more than 600 square meters.

The products include popular exhibits, such as clothing and bags, food and beverages, beauty and personal care, and handicrafts, from previous CIIEs, along with new items to be unveiled at the 6th CIIE, which will be held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10.

There are also cultural exhibitions at the bazaar, which covers more than 600 square meters, from 18 countries, including Afghanistan, Argentina, Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Iran, and Kazakhstan.

Ti Gong

The bazaar is an upgrade of the "CIIE Market" initially unveiled on the pedestrian street two years ago. With the completion of renovations on the middle section of Nanjing Road E., the market has evolved into its upgraded version.

Activities will be held at the bazaar with themes of new CIIE product launches, experiences with national products, tourism and culture promotions, and artisan craft demonstrations.

Many new products will be unveiled at the bazaar, including Afghanistan's Biraro beryl, Syria's Dakka Kadima perfume, and Pakistan's camel skin lamps.

The bazaar would run through November 10 and then be moved to a permanent site in a nearby building, where citizens and tourists could buy CIIE products throughout the year, according to the Huangpu District government.