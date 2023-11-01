﻿
News / Metro

CIIE bazaar opens in Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:52 UTC+8, 2023-11-01       0
A bazaar selling popular foreign products from the annual China International Import Expo was unveiled in Shanghai's landmark Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall on Tuesday.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:52 UTC+8, 2023-11-01       0
CIIE bazaar opens in Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall
Ti Gong

Customers shop at the newly unveiled CIIE Bazaar City Arena.

A bazaar selling popular foreign products from the annual China International Import Expo was unveiled in Shanghai's landmark Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall on Tuesday.

The CIIE Bazaar City Arena in a five-story building opposite Century Square on Nanjing Road E. features nearly 10,000 products from more than 40 countries and regions. The bazaar covers more than 600 square meters.

The products include popular exhibits, such as clothing and bags, food and beverages, beauty and personal care, and handicrafts, from previous CIIEs, along with new items to be unveiled at the 6th CIIE, which will be held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10.

There are also cultural exhibitions at the bazaar, which covers more than 600 square meters, from 18 countries, including Afghanistan, Argentina, Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Iran, and Kazakhstan.

CIIE bazaar opens in Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall
Ti Gong

The CIIE Bazaar City Arena on Nanjing Road E.

The bazaar is an upgrade of the "CIIE Market" initially unveiled on the pedestrian street two years ago. With the completion of renovations on the middle section of Nanjing Road E., the market has evolved into its upgraded version.

Activities will be held at the bazaar with themes of new CIIE product launches, experiences with national products, tourism and culture promotions, and artisan craft demonstrations.

Many new products will be unveiled at the bazaar, including Afghanistan's Biraro beryl, Syria's Dakka Kadima perfume, and Pakistan's camel skin lamps.

The bazaar would run through November 10 and then be moved to a permanent site in a nearby building, where citizens and tourists could buy CIIE products throughout the year, according to the Huangpu District government.

CIIE bazaar opens in Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall
Ti Gong

Customers shop at the newly unveiled CIIE Bazaar City Arena.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Century Square
Huangpu
China International Import Expo
Nanjing Road
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     