Shanghai hosts conference on sci-tech periodicals

The Conference on High-Quality Development of Sci-Tech Periodicals has invited scholars and experts to explore how to elevate domestic scientific journals to the world's top-tier.

Ti Gong

The 2023 Conference on High-Quality Development of Sci-Tech Periodicals has raised its curtain in Shanghai.

The three-day meeting, being held at the Shanghai Science Hall, has invited renowned scholars and experts from home and abroad to explore how to elevate domestic scientific journals to the world's top-tier.

At the opening ceremony on Wednesday, a white paper on Shanghai scientific journals was released, proposing to develop three to five journals into periodicals with global influence, step up efforts to embrace the digital era and implement supporting policies as soon as possible, etc.

Also, an alliance comprising universities, hospitals, research institutes and magazine publishers was formed to build a platform for better exchanges and cooperation.

Five Chinese chief editors – Han Bin from Molecular Plant, Ma Yugang from Nuclear Science and Techniques, Zhu Hehua from Underground Space, Zhu Meifang from Advanced Fiber Materials and Li Dangsheng from Molecular Cell – were honored for their outstanding performance.