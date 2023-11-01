Shanghai Mayor discusses auto industry development with Schaeffler chairman

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Georg F. W. Schaeffler, shareholder of Germany's Schaeffler Group and chairman of the Supervisory Board on Tuesday.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Georg F. W. Schaeffler, shareholder of Germany's Schaeffler Group and chairman of the Supervisory Board on Tuesday.

Gong said that Shanghai is currently accelerating the construction of a world-class socialist modern international metropolis in accordance with the central government's strategic positioning.

The automobile industry is one of the six key industries in Shanghai. Shanghai is following the trends of electrification, networking, intelligence, and sharing, continuously building a highland for the development of global leading intelligent new energy vehicles, elevating the entire industry chain's capabilities in research and development, design, testing and production and travel services.

Shanghai welcomes world-renowned companies such as Schaeffler Group to actively participate, to jointly build a world-class automobile industrial center. Shanghai will continue to expand its opening-up policies, creating more market opportunities for enterprises of all kinds.

Gong hopes that Schaeffler Group can introduce more high-end manufacturing, cutting-edge technology and innovative resources, continue to deepen cooperation with local companies, actively participate in Shanghai's industrial upgrading and green, low-carbon transformation, and achieve mutual benefits and win-win results.

Shanghai will continue to enhance the long-term, stable, and predictable development environment, and, as always, create a first-class business environment to help all types of enterprises achieve better development.

Schaeffler said that Schaeffler Group has achieved vigorous development in Shanghai, which is inseparable from the efforts of the Chinese team and Shanghai's excellent business environment. The atmosphere of Shanghai's inclusiveness is appealing and Shanghai's future development direction coincides with Schaeffler's business strategy.

Schaeffler loves this land of China and will uphold long-term commitments, increase investment and collaborate with more local enterprises to create an ecosystem, generate cohesive force, and resonate with Shanghai's development rhythm.

Schaeffler is a global supplier of automotive and industrial products, with headquarter and research center established in the Greater China area.





