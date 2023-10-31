﻿
Qingpu District builds broad network of 'ping an' partners, ensuring community safety

Qingpu District has built a large network of volunteers from across the community, committed to ensuring the safety and prosperity of the Yangtze River Delta demonstration zone.
Qingpu District has built a large network of volunteers from across the community, committed to ensuring the safety and prosperity of the Yangtze River Delta demonstration zone.

Named "ping an" partner mechanism, it has been implemented in Qingpu with a broad network involving people such as social security workers, auxiliary policeman, as well as retirees, neighborhood committee workers, company staffers and minsu (Chinese version of B&B) operators, officials said ahead of the 6th China International Import Expo, which will be held in the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Qingpu.

In Chinese, "ping an" means safe, and a team comprising about 170 members has been established in Jinze Town of the district this year.

They actively participate in patrols, promotions, information collection, clue detection, contradiction resolving and potential hazard elimination, forming a solid safety network in the demonstration zone.

The Shangta community of Jinze Town along the bank of Dianshan Lake borders Kunshan City and Wujiang District in Jiangsu Province, and is a core area of the demonstration zone.

Its charming lakefront scenery and wetland ecology brings myriads of tourists during holidays, to party, camp, and enjoy barbecue and fishing activities.

Ti Gong

Yuandang ecological area, part of which is in Jinze Town

The increasing popularity also brings increasing difficulties in management.

During this year's National Day holiday, two camping sites of Shangta recorded 7,000 visitors and 3,500 vehicles.

To ensure an orderly environment, the community motivated its "ping an" partners to get involved in the guidance work, persuading tourists to park cars orderly and assist in traffic flow diversion.

They also made patrols and reminded campers to be careful of fire safety, and keep children at a safe distance from the lake.

They also assisted local police to help find lost children, conducted anti-telecom-fraud education among the public, and mediated disputes among neighbors at local communities.

The town also organizes its judicial mediation, fire rescue and medical treatment staffers to conduct regular training and drills for these "ping an" partners.

Under combined efforts, the number of police alarms, cyberspace violation cases and fire accidents dropped 38, 57 and 50 percent respectively compared to before the team was established early this year.

"The team members have made their expertise into full play, and our target is to continuously enhance the sense of security, happiness and fulfillment of residents," said Yang Tao with Shangta Police Station.

Ti Gong

Ping an volunteers in Jinze Town assist in police work

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Follow Us

