﻿
News / Metro

Taking a smart approach to ensure stable CIIE power supply

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:45 UTC+8, 2023-10-31       0
An intelligent approach, combining digital and high-tech tools such as robots and artificial intelligence, is being taken to ensure stable electric power supply for the 6th CIIE.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:45 UTC+8, 2023-10-31       0
Taking a smart approach to ensure stable CIIE power supply
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A smart vehicle that guarantees stable power supply

A combined application of digital and high-tech tools such as robots and artificial intelligence is being taken to ensure stable electric power supply for the upcoming 6th China International Import Expo.

At a frontline command center of State Grid Shanghai Co, staff were monitoring a digital platform which showcased the real-time power supply situation at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the venue of the expo in suburban Qingpu District, on Tuesday.

At the same time, assistance and patrol robots were conducting round-the-clock monitoring and patrols over the operation of equipment at power stations nearby.

Taking a smart approach to ensure stable CIIE power supply
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Emergency vehicles are in place to guarantee power supply for the 6th China International Import Expo.

They automatically recorded the operation data of equipment and reported to the platform when abnormal situations were detected.

Another robot with mechanical arms for high-altitude power distribution network significantly improves efficiency and ensures the safety of human workers.

The company's smart power supply system has been upgraded this year and an AI power supply decision-making assistance system has been introduced for the first time.

"We have established a comprehensive evaluation system based on the static arguments and dynamic data which conducts assessment of every main equipment at our stations or on power lines, providing smart decisions for patrols, and operation and maintenance," said Li Yaqing, a staffer with the Qingpu branch of State Grid Shanghai Co.

The system, relying on various basic data analysis and assessment models, guarantees the efficiency of power distribution network management for the November 5-10 expo.

Company staff have so far patrolled 3,687 transformer substations and power distribution stations with 105 potential hazards eliminated.

About 2,400 staff members will conduct round-the-clock shift and patrolling of power lines, stations and cables.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
China International Import Expo
NECC
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     