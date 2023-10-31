Taking a smart approach to ensure stable CIIE power supply

An intelligent approach, combining digital and high-tech tools such as robots and artificial intelligence, is being taken to ensure stable electric power supply for the 6th CIIE.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A combined application of digital and high-tech tools such as robots and artificial intelligence is being taken to ensure stable electric power supply for the upcoming 6th China International Import Expo.

At a frontline command center of State Grid Shanghai Co, staff were monitoring a digital platform which showcased the real-time power supply situation at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the venue of the expo in suburban Qingpu District, on Tuesday.

At the same time, assistance and patrol robots were conducting round-the-clock monitoring and patrols over the operation of equipment at power stations nearby.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

They automatically recorded the operation data of equipment and reported to the platform when abnormal situations were detected.

Another robot with mechanical arms for high-altitude power distribution network significantly improves efficiency and ensures the safety of human workers.

The company's smart power supply system has been upgraded this year and an AI power supply decision-making assistance system has been introduced for the first time.

"We have established a comprehensive evaluation system based on the static arguments and dynamic data which conducts assessment of every main equipment at our stations or on power lines, providing smart decisions for patrols, and operation and maintenance," said Li Yaqing, a staffer with the Qingpu branch of State Grid Shanghai Co.

The system, relying on various basic data analysis and assessment models, guarantees the efficiency of power distribution network management for the November 5-10 expo.

Company staff have so far patrolled 3,687 transformer substations and power distribution stations with 105 potential hazards eliminated.

About 2,400 staff members will conduct round-the-clock shift and patrolling of power lines, stations and cables.