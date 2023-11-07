﻿
News / Metro

Minhang inks agreements with 38 firms at CIIE

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  17:04 UTC+8, 2023-11-07       0
At the launch ceremony of its "Global Investment Promotion Season," 38 firms signed deals to invest in Minhang, with a total investment of over 8 billion yuan (US$1.10 billion).
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  17:04 UTC+8, 2023-11-07       0

The China International Import Expo is not just a platform for international exhibitors to showcase their products and seek opportunities to enter the Chinese market, but also a venue for local governments to promote international cooperation and attract investment.

Shanghai's Minhang District extended a warm welcome to investors from all over the world as it launched a campaign on Monday at the ongoing 6th CIIE, attracting exhibitors to learn more about business opportunities in the district and become investors there.

At the launch ceremony of the district's "Global Investment Promotion Season," 38 enterprises signed agreements to invest in Minhang, with a combined investment of more than 8 billion yuan (US$1.10 billion).

Meanwhile, the district also authorized 16 new strategic partners, including Roland Berger Strategy Consultants, Jones Lang LaSalle and Tishman Speyer, to help with promoting global investments, taking the total number of such partners to nearly 100.

Chen Huawen, director of Minhang, said that the CIIE has become a "gilded signboard" for China's foreign trade and foreign investment attraction, where Minhang has established deep friendships with many international enterprises.

Minhang, geographically at the center of Shanghai, boasts the Hongqiao transportation hub and the Hongqiao Opening Up hub in the north, the Great NeoBay innovation zone in the south, as well as rich resources and profound cultural heritage, he pointed out, welcoming investors from around the world to share its development opportunities.

During the 6-day expo, the district has organized four routes to take potential investors to visit local companies and facilities to learn about the development opportunities in the high-end equipment, artificial intelligence, life health and fashion consumption industries in Minhang.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Hongqiao
Minhang
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     