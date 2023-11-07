Minhang inks agreements with 38 firms at CIIE

At the launch ceremony of its "Global Investment Promotion Season," 38 firms signed deals to invest in Minhang, with a total investment of over 8 billion yuan (US$1.10 billion).

The China International Import Expo is not just a platform for international exhibitors to showcase their products and seek opportunities to enter the Chinese market, but also a venue for local governments to promote international cooperation and attract investment.

Shanghai's Minhang District extended a warm welcome to investors from all over the world as it launched a campaign on Monday at the ongoing 6th CIIE, attracting exhibitors to learn more about business opportunities in the district and become investors there.

At the launch ceremony of the district's "Global Investment Promotion Season," 38 enterprises signed agreements to invest in Minhang, with a combined investment of more than 8 billion yuan (US$1.10 billion).

Meanwhile, the district also authorized 16 new strategic partners, including Roland Berger Strategy Consultants, Jones Lang LaSalle and Tishman Speyer, to help with promoting global investments, taking the total number of such partners to nearly 100.

Chen Huawen, director of Minhang, said that the CIIE has become a "gilded signboard" for China's foreign trade and foreign investment attraction, where Minhang has established deep friendships with many international enterprises.

Minhang, geographically at the center of Shanghai, boasts the Hongqiao transportation hub and the Hongqiao Opening Up hub in the north, the Great NeoBay innovation zone in the south, as well as rich resources and profound cultural heritage, he pointed out, welcoming investors from around the world to share its development opportunities.

During the 6-day expo, the district has organized four routes to take potential investors to visit local companies and facilities to learn about the development opportunities in the high-end equipment, artificial intelligence, life health and fashion consumption industries in Minhang.