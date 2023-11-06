Quality meats and seafood add flavor to the CIIE

Seafood and meat products from Norway and New Zealand have brought the CIIE a unique culinary charm, with samples on offer, along with specialty products for the China market.

From tender steaks to delectable seafood, the ongoing 6th China International Import Expo features exceptional cuisine and food products from around the world, alongside various international commercial commodities.

The culinary delights are a real temptation for attendees, making the Food and Agricultural Products Hall one of the most popular.

Ti Gong

The Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) is participating for the second time, in partnership with 12 Norwegian seafood companies and a larger booth.



At this year's CIIE, the NSC has brought delicious and nutritious seafood, nurtured in Norway's cold and clear waters, better aligning with Chinese culinary habits and trends.

The stand will also host an array of activities during the expo, inviting attendees to witness live cooking demonstrations and savour Norwegian seafood.

Following its CIIE debut last year, the NSC has grown its presence for this year's event. Its booth has increased by 30 percent. In a collaborative effort, the NSC has led 12 Norwegian seafood exporters for exhibition, marking a 50 percent rise from the prior year.

It includes a Norwegian salmon farming company, as well as dedicated medium-to-small family-owned businesses focusing on species like Norwegian mackerel and Norwegian cold-water prawn.

Ti Gong

"The CIIE is not only a platform for showcasing our premium Norwegian seafood but also an essential platform for fostering international exchange and deepening cooperation in the Sino-Norwegian seafood trade," said Christian Chramer, CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council. "We aim to leverage the impact of the CIIE to further promote the momentum in seafood trade between China and Norway."

In recent years, seafood trade between Norway and China has enjoyed steady growth. According to statistics, as of October 2023, Norway's seafood exports to China reached a total volume of 127,000 tonnes, with a total value reaching NOK 7.22 billion (US$655 million), an increase of 14.6 percent year-on-year.

Salmon exports to China have been particularly impressive, reaching a volume of 35,000 tonnes, a year-on-year increase of 63.6 percent. This year, the Chinese market has surpassed both Japan and South Korea for the first time, becoming the largest export market for fresh Norwegian salmon in Asia.

Ti Gong

The booth of Silver Fern Farms, New Zealand's leading producer and exporter of premium beef, lamb, and venison, is tempting gourmets with an extensive selection of natural and delicious grass-fed red meat products at the expo.



Its one-stop e-commerce services that cater to consumer preferences is also highlighted at the booth.

The company is attending the CIIE for sixth consecutive year. This year, under the strategy of "turning exhibits into retail products," it showcases ready-to-heat (RTH) venison cheese rolls and beef burger patties made of quality grass-fed red meat, developed in collaboration with local strategic partners for Chinese consumers, for the first time.

"The Chinese market has served as our largest global market for four consecutive years," said Patrick Lu, manager of the China market for Silver Fern Farms. "As Chinese consumers continue to pursue a natural and healthy lifestyle, China's meat consumption market is growing more refined towards high-quality red meat. This trend opens great opportunities and growth potential for us."

Ti Gong

Silver Fern Farms is also bringing retail samples of its new season grass-fed beef for the first time in China, aiming to gather firsthand feedback from the China market at the CIIE, and explore possibilities for its future market debut.

As a seasonal ingredient with limited supply, new season grass-fed beef is light and refined in flavour, offering another versatile choice to those who appreciate healthy diets.

"Aligning with the diverse demands of Chinese consumers for red meat products, we are committed to creating more localized products that cater to Chinese tastes and cooking habits," Lu said.

"Since our first participation, the CIIE has provided us with an exceptional platform to understand the local market and its consumers. We will continue leveraging the CIIE to closely connect with our strategic local partners, adhering to the strategy of 'turning exhibits into retail products,' and meeting the needs of both industry partners and consumers in China."

"The exhibition area is expanded this year, and the popularity of the booth has surpassed our expectation, which was very encouraging for us," he said.