Century-old liquor unveils culture experience center at CIIE

Ti Gong

A cultural experience center of Fenjiu Liquor of North China's Shanxi Province was unveiled during the ongoing China International Import Expo (CIIE) to promote the traditional liquor to global customers.

The Qinghua Fenjiu Cultural Experience Center project was launched during the 2023 Qinghua Fenjiu Development Forum on the sidelines of the CIIE on Monday.

The chain centers will be built at major domestic cities to promote the history and cultures as well as traditional brewing techniques and modern developments of the Fenjiu Liquor.

"Fenjiu embodies China's millennia-old liquor and wine cultures, serving as a cultural ambassador to the world," Song Shuyu, chairman of the China Alcoholic Drinks Association, told the forum.

Fenjiu's origins can be traced back more than 1,500 years to the Northern and Southern Dynasties period (AD 420-589) in China. It was first produced in Xinghua Village, Fenyang County of Shanxi Province, earning it the name Fenjiu.

The unique climate, natural resources, and water quality of the region contributed to the development of this distinct spirit. Its brewing technique has been listed as a national "intangible cultural heritage."

Fenjiu gained recognition and favor during the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) when it became one of the imperial tribute liquors. Its reputation grew as it was enjoyed by the royal court and aristocracy.

Since September, Qinghua Fenjiu's sales have exceeded 10 billion yuan (US$1.4 billion), marking a 10 percent increase from the previous year's total sales, according to the Xinghuacun Fenjiu Group Co.