International Nature Conservation Festival highlights biodiversity and eco-friendly development

The annual Shanghai International Nature Conservation Festival begins on Saturday, with science-related activities, highlighting eco-friendly development and biodiversity.
The annual Shanghai International Nature Conservation Festival is set to kick off on Saturday, featuring a variety of environmental protection and science popularization activities, both online and offline.

As a highlight of the festival, a lecture with experts from China and abroad, sharing insights into topics such as biodiversity and green development will be held on Saturday online, raising awareness of biodiversity and eco-friendly development.

A roundtable conference is scheduled on Sunday in Qingpu District, inviting experts to discuss the integration of eco-friendly systems and green development of the Yangtze River Delta region.

An exhibition focusing on biodiversity of wetlands in the city will also be held over the weekend at Suhewan MIXC World in Jing'an District, featuring models, paintings and photo works, as well as science popularization classes and interactive games, enabling the public to experience Shanghai's wetland environment and local biodiversity in downtown areas.

A bazaar with the same theme will be held at Xiangyang Park in Xuhui District on November 14, with zoos, botanical gardens and forest parks across the city hosting a number of science activities during the festival.

A photography exhibition featuring 100 photos selected from about 2,900 works, focusing on Shanghai's ecological development, will run between November 11 and 17 in the Lujiazui area.

At the same time, nature and science films will be screened at the Shanghai Natural History Museum and the Shanghai Astronomy Museum as well as local communities and schools.

With the theme "Building a beautiful Shanghai where humans and nature coexist in harmony," the festival will run through November 17.

