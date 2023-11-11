﻿
News / Metro

Development of libraries in Yangtze River Delta discussed

A forum to discuss the development of libraries in the Yangtze River Delta has opened in Shanghai.
Ti Gong

The third Yangtze River Delta Library Development Forum opens at Pudong Library.

The third Yangtze River Delta Library Development Forum kicked off at Pudong Library on Friday, with experts and scholars discussing how to innovate libraries so as to better pass on tradition and promote culture.

An exhibition showcasing efforts of libraries in protecting and promoting local culture was held, such as digitizing ancient books, launching activities to protect local dialects and building local literature centers.

The forum evolved from an academic forum started at Pudong Library in 2010. In 2021, the library joined other libraries in the Yangtze River Delta region to set up a development alliance and began to hold annual library development forums.

﻿
