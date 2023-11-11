﻿
News / Metro

Chapter opens on International Art Book Fair

  15:54 UTC+8, 2023-11-11
The Shanghai International Art Book Fair has opened at the Shanghai International Antique and Fine Arts Bonded Service Center.
Chapter opens on International Art Book Fair
Ti Gong

International art books are on display.

The three-day fair, held from Friday to Sunday, showcases nearly 5,000 art books and catalogues.

The fair features 11 overseas exhibitors from five countries, such as Abrams from US, Die Gestalten Verlag from Germany, and Editions du Centre Pompidou from France, as well as 24 domestic exhibitors.

Specifically, they are three academies, four publishers, six art institutions and 11 museums. They include The Forbidden City Publishing House, Central Academy of Fine Arts and Yuz Museum Shanghai, just to name a few.

Ti Gong

The invitation only exhibition is staged in an authentic cultural setting.

A campaign to promote domestic exhibitors to take part in major international expos was launched at the fair, with the aim to better promoting Chinese art to the world.

And some big names in the industry were invited to share their points of views around such topic. James Smith, CEO of ACC Art Books, gave suggestions of promoting art overseas from the perspective of publishing.

The fair is only open to visitors by invitation.

According to FTZART, which runs the service center, it plans to build an Asia Pacific book distribution and settlement center to support Shanghai's development to become a hub of books in the Asia Pacific region.

