Jing'an District offers free parenting classes to young parents

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:09 UTC+8, 2023-11-14       0
JIng'an District has begun a series of free parenting classes for young parents with children below the age of three. They're also providing free babycare services 12 times a year.
Ti Gong

A girl plays games at a "Baby House" in Jing'an District.

Jing'an is providing free online parenting classes to local young parents in an effort to build a more family-friendly environment.

The free classes are available at the district's flagship store on Suishenban app, the city government's public service platform.

Each family with a child below three years of age, can apply for ten free classes each year.

The district is also providing free babycare services 12 times a year to families with children aged between 1 and 3.

The services are available at "Baby Houses" across the district.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
