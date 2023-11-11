Helping elderly and ill prepare for winter

Free medical consultations have been held for city residents with the arrival of lidong.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Free medical consultations have been held for city residents with the arrival of lidong last week.

Lidong, the 19th solar term in China's solar calendar, means the start of winter. It is considered by traditional Chinese medicine as an important season for the elderly and people with weak immunity and chronic diseases to improve their health.

Therefore, 20 doctors from 12 hospitals, including the reputable Huashan, Yueyang and Longhua hospitals, gave free medical services to the public at a greenland on 418 Guangyan Road in Jing'an District.

Various TCM experiences, provided by centuries-old Lei Yun Shang West, were also on offer.

People queued to taste pear soup, a seasonal soup with functions to hydrate the body and nourish lungs, make their own xiangnang, a fragrant sachet filled with herbs and worn by ancients as accessories, and much more.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE