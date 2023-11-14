Shanghai workers' talent show drawing huge crowds

Shanghai's first talent show for mass employees has drawn the participation of at least 187 teams and individuals, with 68 shows being staged at Shanghai New World Daimaru mall.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's first talent show for mass employees has attracted the participation of at least 187 teams and individuals.

Of the shows, including dance, music performances, drama and language performances, 68 outstanding ones are being staged by the Shanghai General Trade Union at Shanghai New World Daimaru department store in Huangpu District for three days between Tuesday and Thursday, attracting big crowds.

The event has drawn active response and enthusiastic participation from employees, the union said.

Eight firefighters from Jing'an District presented a dance on Tuesday.

"We spent almost every night for over two weeks for the dance, and it is a good stage to show the image of firefighters," said Zhang You, head of the team.

"The interest in dancing is a big motivation; we will not dissolve the team."

A troupe of 15, all employees of the Shanghai branch of China Telecom, wowed audience with their beautiful dance performance.

"Most of them are amateurs," noted Lin Xiangru, director of the performance. "They have gathered here out of love for dance."

The team rehearsed for more than two months.

"They overcame numerous difficulties for the rehearsal and we plan to maintain the team even after the event as they look to pursue their dancing dream," said Lin.

The union launched the cultural season in late August.

It aims to create a stage for the city's employees to show their artistic talent, union officials said.