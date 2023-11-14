﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai workers' talent show drawing huge crowds

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:57 UTC+8, 2023-11-14       0
Shanghai's first talent show for mass employees has drawn the participation of at least 187 teams and individuals, with 68 shows being staged at Shanghai New World Daimaru mall.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:57 UTC+8, 2023-11-14       0
Shanghai workers' talent show drawing huge crowds
Ti Gong

A performance by Shanghai firefighters

Shanghai's first talent show for mass employees has attracted the participation of at least 187 teams and individuals.

Of the shows, including dance, music performances, drama and language performances, 68 outstanding ones are being staged by the Shanghai General Trade Union at Shanghai New World Daimaru department store in Huangpu District for three days between Tuesday and Thursday, attracting big crowds.

The event has drawn active response and enthusiastic participation from employees, the union said.

Eight firefighters from Jing'an District presented a dance on Tuesday.

"We spent almost every night for over two weeks for the dance, and it is a good stage to show the image of firefighters," said Zhang You, head of the team.

"The interest in dancing is a big motivation; we will not dissolve the team."

A troupe of 15, all employees of the Shanghai branch of China Telecom, wowed audience with their beautiful dance performance.

"Most of them are amateurs," noted Lin Xiangru, director of the performance. "They have gathered here out of love for dance."

The team rehearsed for more than two months.

"They overcame numerous difficulties for the rehearsal and we plan to maintain the team even after the event as they look to pursue their dancing dream," said Lin.

The union launched the cultural season in late August.

It aims to create a stage for the city's employees to show their artistic talent, union officials said.

Shanghai workers' talent show drawing huge crowds
Ti Gong

A performance on Tuesday

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai New World Daimaru
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     