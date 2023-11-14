﻿
Shanghai startups honored as global entrepreneurship week begins

Ten local startup companies won Shanghai's entrepreneurship awards on Tuesday, when the city's annual entrepreneurship week kicked off in downtown Yangpu District.
Ti Gong

Ten local startup companies won Shanghai's entrepreneurship awards on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the city's annual entrepreneurship week, which focuses on digital technology and sustainable development this year.

The startups, supported by the city government-backed Shanghai Technology Entrepreneurship Foundation for Graduates, were honored at the start of the 17th Global Entrepreneurship Week China at the historical Jiangwan Stadium in downtown Yangpu District.

Winners included TiS Robot, a local manufacturer of dexterous bionic hands, robotic joints, active exoskeletons and collaborative robotic arms.

Established in August 2020, TiS has developed various robotic products and boasts a unique joint module design, which has been implemented in large-scale production. It serves major clients like telecom giant Huawei and China's State Grid.

"The company aims to lower the barrier for customers in developing and utilizing robots," said Yi Gang, TiS founder.

This year marks 10 years since the event received a congratulatory letter from President Xi Jinping, encouraging youth to align their personal aspirations with national progress and entrepreneurship.

Ti Gong

Jonathan Ortmans, president of the Global Entrepreneurship Network, gave a special lecture titled "Global Innovation Vision Outlook" during the opening ceremony of the event.

An exhibition was unveiled on the sidelines of the event, showcasing the successful startup projects funded at the annual event from 2006.

The foundation has sponsored over 3,100 startup projects since its establishment in 2006, with a total of 790 million yuan (US$108 million) in investment. It has helped create more than 20,000 job opportunities for university graduates.

Many local startups, such as food delivery company Ele.me, laboratory equipment and reagent supplier Titan Technology, and mobile phone recovery platform Aihuishou, received their initial investment from the foundation.

The event also features more than 50 themed events, including technology street activities, annual roadshows, and dialogues, in collaboration with nearly 100 top investment institutions.

A special lecture titled "Global Innovation Vision Outlook" by Jonathan Ortmans, president of the Global Entrepreneurship Network, highlighted the importance of diverse cultures and innovation in the rapidly evolving technological landscape during the opening ceremony of the event on Tuesday.

An "Angel Fund" campus promotion for 2023-2024 will be officially launched on Thursday at the stadium, aiming to inspire entrepreneurship among university students across Shanghai through various campus lectures and activities.

The stadium, built in 1934, is an iconic sports venue. Originally built as part of the Greater Shanghai Plan, it has hosted numerous significant sports events and cultural activities over the past decades.

Ti Gong

An exhibition on the sidelines showcases a timeline of success stories born from the annual event since 2006.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
