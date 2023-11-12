Summit aims to utilize application of super material

The 2023 China International Graphene Innovation Conference was held in Baoshan District over the weekend.

Ti Gong

New lightweight and super warm clothes were showcased during a top graphene meeting in Shanghai over the weekend.

The event was timely, with a strong cold front forecast to move in on the city.

These clothes, being showcased during the 2023 China International Graphene Innovation Conference in Baoshan District, use a special material called graphene, known for even warmth distribution.

Graphene is considered a super material for being thin, hard, and an excellent conductor. Despite high costs, China's graphene industry has made key progress in the past decade.

Baoshan aims to become a highland for the research and applications of graphene, according to the district government.

Ti Gong

At the conference, the Baoshan High-Tech Industrial Park is teaming up with companies to build advanced material and medical parks. This collaboration aims to create a strong ecosystem supporting innovation.

Shanghai University is also working with the district to attract more advanced graphene technologies to Baoshan.

A pilot project was announced at the conference. It focuses on improving the quality of graphene products in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Ti Gong

This project involves collaboration between government bodies to guide the industry towards healthy and sustainable growth.

In the Yangtze delta region, different areas have unique strengths in the graphene industry, an official with the Baoshan government said.

Shanghai stands out for its talent, financial resources and big companies. The neighboring Jiangsu Province leads in national graphene production, while Zhejiang has a well-built innovation platform, and Anhui has rich scientific and educational resources, the official added.