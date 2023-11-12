﻿
News / Metro

Community health services for elderly and office workers

A community-based smart-medicine supported medical service and health care network has been established in downtown Huangpu District.
A community-based smart-medicine supported medical service and health care network has been established in downtown Huangpu District.

It focuses on chronic disease prevention and control among the elderly and office workers, district health officials said over the weekend.

People more than 60 years old cover 43.1 percent of permanent residents in Huangpu, while the district is home to many office buildings.

"So we focus on the elderly and office staff as our major task for health service and management," said Wang Wei, director of Huangpu District Health Commission. "Neighborhood health centers are the major force to fulfill the task.

"All the 10 health centers in the district have met the national standard on excellent grassroots health facilities.

"We also better allocate the location of the centers and update their infrastructure and medical appliances for a better health service. Through cooperating with city-leading hospitals, medics in the grassroots are able to improve capability."

Through the Internet, medical experts from city-level hospitals offer standard diagnosis and treatment plans and provide training and long-distance consultation for community doctors as well as a green channel for serious patients transfer to senior hospitals.

"The digital medical cluster in Huangpu has been honored as model project for smart technology applications," Wang said.

"Focusing on chronic disease prevention and control, we set up a whole-life management model through health education, disease screening, diagnosis and treatment, community-based rehabilitation and follow-up visits and management," he said.

"Community doctors go to office buildings, industrial parks, schools and the homes of the elderly to promote health education and service. We have tried to set up health service stations in office buildings, allowing office workers to receive convenient health care."

﻿
