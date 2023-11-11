﻿
Food festival for university students a recipe for success

Chefs from more than 40 universities and companies in Shanghai gathered at East China Normal University on Saturday to show off their culinary skills.
Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun. Subtitles by Yang Meiping.

Roast pork ribs from Shanghai New York University, black pepper shrimps from Shanghai University of Electric Power, crab meat with pearl rice … chefs from more than 40 universities and companies in Shanghai gathered at East China Normal University on Saturday to show off their culinary skills and treat students and teachers to some 118 traditional and innovative dishes.

About 1,800 lucky students and teachers who won complimentary tickets from the WeChat accounts of the Shanghai Education Commission (shanghaijiaoyu) and the Shanghai government (shanghaifabu) enjoyed the gourmet feast on site.

The event was the fourth Shanghai Food Festival for University Students organized by the Shanghai Education Commission. It is not only a platform for local university canteens to exchange cooking skills and ideas, but also a campaign to promote the habit of saving food and awareness of food security.

At the festival, students, volunteers, as well as government and industry representatives launched a food-saving initiative to call on more students and faculty to say no to food waste and promote healthy ways of food consumption.

As Shanghai was paired with Sanming City of Fujian Province in May last year for cooperation, the Shanghai Education Development Co Shaxian Snacks Culture and Tourism Development Group Co signed an agreement to introduce Sanming's well-known brand Shaxian Snacks into universities.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Chefs from Tongji University prepare food.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dough modelling is on display.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The dishes are a gustatory and visual feast.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Ice cream and mashed yam with blueberry jam.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Fish and shrimps are on offer.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Shanghai New York University also participated in the food festival.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dim sum from East China Normal University.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Chefs are showing off their cooking skills and creativity at the festival.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Lucky students and teachers enjoy the gourmet feast.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
