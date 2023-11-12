Outdoor concert is in tune with the public

Xuhui District's cultural and tourism authorities are beefing up efforts to promote art among the public.

4 Photos | View Slide Show ›

Ti Gong

The concert Ti Gong





The concert Ti Gong

Xuhui District's cultural and tourism authorities are beefing up efforts to promote art among the public and enable them to enjoy audiovisual feasts on their doorways by introducing high-quality performances into its public spaces.

In the latest effort, a concert featuring multicultural charm was staged at Xiangyang Park over the weekend with a soft and romantic ambiance, soothing the ears of local residents.

The concert "In Search of the Magical Musicial Bows – Discovering Treasures of Chinese Music" by the Singapore Chinese Orchestra was staged on the lawn of the park amid autumn scenery.

It was part of the 22nd China Shanghai International Arts Festival.

Musicians simulated the sound of various animals like the swan, bee and panda with various string instruments, taking the audience on a magic music tour with joy and applause.

4 Photos | View Slide Show › The concert attracted a large audience. Ti Gong



Ti Gong

The concert Ti Gong

The concert Ti Gong

"Although it is a little bit cold outdoors, we were very delighted and enjoyed the concert very much," said Zhang Chen, who took her son to the event. The family cycled two kilometers to the park.

"It is a beautiful afternoon, and the music colors our weekend life," she said. "We hope to enjoy more such concerts near our homes."

Retiree Chen Gang enjoyed the concert with his wife.

"We stroll around the park very often, but it's the first time to appreciate music here," he said. "It is a very special experience."

The event aims to bring fantastic performances by artists from home and abroad to local residents to satisfy their spiritual and cultural quest and expectation for a beautiful life, thus creating an artistic atmosphere among the mass public, officials with the Xuhui District Administration of Culture and Tourism said.

It was the first time that the performance, under the cooperation with "Art Space" serial performance program of the arts festival, was staged at a green space in the district. This also empowered the development of music blocks of Hengshan-Fuxing Roads (Hengfu) Historic Protection Zone.

The zone is known as the most historical music "cradle" in Shanghai for housing the former residences of Nie Er who composed China's national anthem and acclaimed musician He Luting, as well as Shanghai Conservatory of Music, Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, and Shangyin Opera House.

Continuous music-themed activities will be held in the district with improved public space and culture service quality to provide a higher quality spiritual and cultural life for local residents, the administration said.