Xuhui calls for global talent to foster innovation and growth

The 2023 Talent Summit of Innovation and Entrepreneurship was held in Xuhui on Saturday to attract global talented personnel.

Shen Feng embarked on his entrepreneurial venture from a 40-square-meter Silicon Valley basement more than a decade ago. Now, he is in Shanghai for his second start-up endeavor.

"I found myself in a spacious, well-lit incubator with all the amenities one could dream of," said Shen, an associate professor of Jiao Tong University and the winner of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition in Xuhui District.

He led his team to develop a microfluidic biochip for rapid drug allergy detection, a breakthrough that can save crucial time in hospitals.

Shen's tale garnered acclaim from the audience and entrepreneurs present at the 2023 Talent Summit of Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Xuhui on Saturday.

The annual event, now in its fourth year, drew a crowd of talented personnel and witnessed online participation from more than 20 domestic and international universities.

A record number of nearly 10,000 high-salary job positions from local universities, institutions and key enterprises were released on the event to attract global professionals.

"Xuhui is rapidly advancing on the path of high-quality development, more eager for talent than ever before, and better equipped than ever to nurture and serve talent," said Cao Liqiang, the Party secretary of Xuhui.

To support talented individuals settling in Xuhui, the district launched the Talent Settlement Service Platform at the summit.

This one-stop solution, supported by the city's big data center and affordable housing authority, allows users to explore 22 rental housing projects and 7,529 available apartments via a mobile phone.

Xuhui also unveiled the city's first batch of high-level talent community service centers and released its high-level talent service handbook. The AI Foundation Model Talent Alliance was established in Xuhui.

The establishment of the alliance is expected to not only attract global talent but also expedite the application of large models in various industries, according to the district government.

With a focus on algorithm, computing power and data, Xuhui continues to position itself as a prominent player in foundation model technology, the government said.

Among the enterprises leading the charge is MiniMax, one of the first batch of eight domestic registered organizations and firms on foundation models.

Liu Hua, public affairs manager at MiniMax, said the government guidance is instrumental in allowing foundation model enterprises to focus on research and development, thus enhancing the accessibility and utility of foundation models for the general public.

This year's summit also features the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, a vital platform for emerging tech talents.

After several rounds of competition and evaluation from experts, six winners emerged in the innovation category and nine in the entrepreneurship category.

The winner Shen recalled his journey of returning to his homeland: residing in the talent apartments in Shanghai's downtown, with his childhood attending the kindergarten at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and supported in various aspects, including sufficient financial assistance.

"Isn't Shanghai and Xuhui the best place to co-create our future," Shen said on the sideline of the summit.