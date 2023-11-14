﻿
News / Metro

Medics garner millions of social media followers

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:12 UTC+8, 2023-11-14       0
Local medical institutions and experts are actively promoting health and have emerged as key social media influencers.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:12 UTC+8, 2023-11-14       0

Local medical institutions and professionals are actively involved in health promotion and have emerged as significant social media influencers. Fifteen local doctors have over one million followers on a single media platform, and 42 others have over 500,000 followers.

Dr Zhang Wenhong, an infectious disease expert from Huashan Hospital who rose to prominence during the pandemic, has over 4.1 million followers on Weibo, outnumbering all other doctors in the city, according to the Shanghai Health Commission, which released a ranking list on the influence of local medical facilities and staff on Tuesday.

A health promotion effort involved 173 medical facilities, 248 neighborhood health centers, and 472 doctors.

New media is a key platform that facilities and professionals use to promote health care and disease prevention and control. Last year, 115,903 pieces of health-related material were posted on new media platforms, a 46 percent increase from 2021.

"We are pleased to see that, in addition to city and district hospitals, neighborhood health centers are actively promoting health education," said Wang Tong, director of the Shanghai Health Commission's health promotion section. "Because grassroots facilities and medical staff have stronger relationships with residents, education can be more effective and targeted."

Mutual communication between doctors and the general public on new media platforms increased dramatically last year, indicating that online health promotion is not only a one-way knowledge import but also a mutual conduit for doctors and the general public, officials said.

Local doctors' social media pages received approximately 8 million comments last year, up 31 percent from 2021.

Dr Zou Shien of Fudan University's Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital, who has 3.4 million followers on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, and 8 million followers across various new media platforms, said that health education involves more than just medical lectures.

"We should talk about what the public cares about and discover new problems during clinical practice to collect new and interesting materials to make the promotion innovative and interesting," he said. "Health promotion is the responsibility of each medical professional, whose job is not only seeing patients and conducting surgery."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Weibo
TikTok
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     