﻿
News / Metro

Doctors urge more public awareness of pulmonary disease, amid increased health risks

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:50 UTC+8, 2023-11-15       0
Medical experts recommend regular screenings for pulmonary disease, especially for patients over the age of 40. The disease is currently the third leading cause of death in China.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:50 UTC+8, 2023-11-15       0

Local medical experts have warned smokers, anyone with exposure to harmful gas and dust, and those with a family history of pulmonary disease to be aware of the risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

It currently impacts about 100 million people in China, with one patient among every eight aged over 40.

There are 2.5 people killed by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, COPD, every minute worldwide. It's the third leading cause of death, following stroke and cardiovascular disease, in China. However, there is still a lack of public awareness of the disease, doctors said on Wednesday, the World COPD Day.

This year's theme is "Breathing is Life – Act Earlier," highlighting the importance of early lung health screenings, early diagnosis and early interventions. Keeping lungs healthy is an integral part of future health and it's now more important than ever to act sooner, as less than 3 percent of patients in China have their disease diagnosed, and less than 10 percent of the public are aware of the disease.

Doctors urge more public awareness of pulmonary disease, amid increased health risks
Ti Gong

A woman receives lung function tests at a COPD screening.

COPD is a common chronic respiratory disease, with various symptoms like coughing and breathing difficulties. If not treated in time, it can result in respiratory failure, heart disease and even fatal conditions.

"COPD can be identified through lung function screening, while proper health management and medication can delay its deterioration. We suggest people receive lung function tests in their annual health checkups, after the age of 40," said Dr Zhu Huili from the Shanghai COPD Union, which teamed up with other medical organizations and AstraZeneca to launch a scientific education and screening for COPD at the Shanghai Meilong Neighborhood Health Center, for local residents.

Dr Jie Zhijun from the Shanghai Grassroot Union of Respiratory Disease said people with suspicious symptoms should receive timely screenings for early detection. "Those who are smoking or exposed to environments with biofuel burning and air pollution should receive regular screenings," he said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
AstraZeneca
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     