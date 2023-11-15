﻿
News / Metro

China Eastern Airlines to operate direct flights between Shanghai and Cairo

﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  17:26 UTC+8, 2023-11-15       0
The direct round-trip flights between China and Egypt will be opened and operated by China Eastern Airlines from December 11, 2023, three times a week.
﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  17:26 UTC+8, 2023-11-15       0

A direct round-trip flight between China and Egypt will be opened and operated by China Eastern Airlines from December 11, 2023.

This marks the first time a Chinese airline has opened a route to North Africa from Shanghai, which creates a new aerial silk road connecting China and Egypt, as well as the Yangtze River Delta and the Nile River Delta, two ancient civilizations.

The friendship between China and Egypt has a long history and remains strong. Located at the intersection of the "Belt and Road", Egypt has historically been a hub connecting trade and culture between the East and West.

China Eastern Airlines to operate direct flights between Shanghai and Cairo

The Shanghai-Cairo route would operate three return flights a week, on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The outbound flights MU223/224 are scheduled to take off from Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 12:30am and arrive at Cairo International Airport at 08:00am, while the return flights from Cairo are scheduled to take off at 12:30pm and return to Pudong at 05:30am the following day (all times are local).

The round-trip flights are available for booking.

China Eastern Airlines to operate direct flights between Shanghai and Cairo

The Shanghai-Cairo route is served by China Eastern Airlines, utilizing its latest generation wide-body aircraft, the A350-900. Equipped with the latest cabin service system in the international civil aviation industry and in-flight connectivity, the aircraft allows passengers to access WiFi services immediately after takeoff, enabling "online throughout the journey" Internet connectivity during the flight.

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
Yangtze River
Pudong
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     