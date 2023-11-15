China Eastern Airlines to operate direct flights between Shanghai and Cairo

The direct round-trip flights between China and Egypt will be opened and operated by China Eastern Airlines from December 11, 2023, three times a week.

A direct round-trip flight between China and Egypt will be opened and operated by China Eastern Airlines from December 11, 2023.

This marks the first time a Chinese airline has opened a route to North Africa from Shanghai, which creates a new aerial silk road connecting China and Egypt, as well as the Yangtze River Delta and the Nile River Delta, two ancient civilizations.

The friendship between China and Egypt has a long history and remains strong. Located at the intersection of the "Belt and Road", Egypt has historically been a hub connecting trade and culture between the East and West.

The Shanghai-Cairo route would operate three return flights a week, on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The outbound flights MU223/224 are scheduled to take off from Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 12:30am and arrive at Cairo International Airport at 08:00am, while the return flights from Cairo are scheduled to take off at 12:30pm and return to Pudong at 05:30am the following day (all times are local).

The round-trip flights are available for booking.

The Shanghai-Cairo route is served by China Eastern Airlines, utilizing its latest generation wide-body aircraft, the A350-900. Equipped with the latest cabin service system in the international civil aviation industry and in-flight connectivity, the aircraft allows passengers to access WiFi services immediately after takeoff, enabling "online throughout the journey" Internet connectivity during the flight.