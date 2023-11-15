Daxue Road to be rebranded as a center for technological advancement

Yangpu District launched the "Daxue Road Science and Innovation Block," ushering in a new age of tech-driven community development.

Ti Gong

Yangpu District celebrated the opening of the "Daxue Road Science and Innovation Block" on Tuesday, ushering in a new era of technology-driven community development.

Ni Bing, executive director of Yangpu, said the initiative was part of the district's efforts to integrate education, technology, and urban life into an innovation ecosystem.



The transformation of the popular street demonstrates Yangpu's commitment to regional innovation and collaborative growth, Ni told the Yangtze River Delta Innovation Summit.



Daxue Road, a weekend pedestrian thoroughfare, is lined with a wide range of businesses, from modest teahouses to tech start-ups.



The street is filled with the energy of students and young entrepreneurs from neighboring institutions like Fudan University. This vibrant mix not only enriches daily life but also nurtures a fertile ground for innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, according to the district government.

Ti Gong

The emphasis now is on "culture and science innovation," with the stated goal of boosting the area's nightlife, cultural businesses, and tourism.

The plan also includes testing new business concepts, smart solutions and new technologies on the street.

Ni identified Yangpu and the Daxue Road as hubs for innovation in the Yangtze River Delta region. The region has been consolidating its role as a global contender in science and technology since the 2018 national strategy for the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta.

Facilities like the Concept Verification Center and Zhejiang University's Smart Green Oasis Innovation Center are pivotal in bridging research and market applications, propelling the region towards a future of technological leadership and economic growth, said Shi Jinpeng, assistant director of Zhejiang University's center.