﻿
News / Metro

Daxue Road to be rebranded as a center for technological advancement

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  14:45 UTC+8, 2023-11-15       0
Yangpu District launched the "Daxue Road Science and Innovation Block," ushering in a new age of tech-driven community development.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  14:45 UTC+8, 2023-11-15       0
Daxue Road to be rebranded as a center for technological advancement
Ti Gong

The "Daxue Road Science and Innovation Block" was unveiled during the Yangtze River Delta Innovation Summit in Yangpu District.

Yangpu District celebrated the opening of the "Daxue Road Science and Innovation Block" on Tuesday, ushering in a new era of technology-driven community development.

Ni Bing, executive director of Yangpu, said the initiative was part of the district's efforts to integrate education, technology, and urban life into an innovation ecosystem.

The transformation of the popular street demonstrates Yangpu's commitment to regional innovation and collaborative growth, Ni told the Yangtze River Delta Innovation Summit.

Daxue Road, a weekend pedestrian thoroughfare, is lined with a wide range of businesses, from modest teahouses to tech start-ups.

The street is filled with the energy of students and young entrepreneurs from neighboring institutions like Fudan University. This vibrant mix not only enriches daily life but also nurtures a fertile ground for innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, according to the district government.

Daxue Road to be rebranded as a center for technological advancement
Ti Gong

Officials from Yangtze River Delta cities speak at the summit

The emphasis now is on "culture and science innovation," with the stated goal of boosting the area's nightlife, cultural businesses, and tourism.

The plan also includes testing new business concepts, smart solutions and new technologies on the street.

Ni identified Yangpu and the Daxue Road as hubs for innovation in the Yangtze River Delta region. The region has been consolidating its role as a global contender in science and technology since the 2018 national strategy for the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta.

Facilities like the Concept Verification Center and Zhejiang University's Smart Green Oasis Innovation Center are pivotal in bridging research and market applications, propelling the region towards a future of technological leadership and economic growth, said Shi Jinpeng, assistant director of Zhejiang University's center.

Daxue Road to be rebranded as a center for technological advancement
Imaginechina

Daxue Road becomes a pedestrian street on weekends.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Fudan University
Yangtze River
Yangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     