CNS's team of internationals competes in vertical marathon

The Shanghai Tower Vertical Marathon attracted more than 2,000 competitors on Sunday.

The world's highest vertical running competition, which was launched in 2017, dares participants to climb 3,398 steps to the building's 119th floor at 552 meters.

The participants came from 25 countries, including the UK, Germany, and Slovakia. Former table tennis champion Wang Liqin and footballer Li Yan were among the local celebrities present at the event.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

As the event's ambassador, Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, the vice president of the International Olympic Committee, cheered on the participants through a video message.

Poland's Piotr Lobodzinski won the men's title in 18 minutes and 4 seconds. It was his second championship here, after winning it in 2017.

Lobodzinski was 12 seconds faster than the current world No.1 Wai Ching Soh from Malaysia. Mark Bourne from Australia was third in 18 minutes and 31 seconds.

The women's title went to Valentina Belotti from Italy, who finished in 21 minutes and1 second, followed by Chinese runners Huang Fei (22 minutes and 12 seconds) and Le Qinghua (23 minutes and 25 seconds).

Ti Gong

The event included a 5-person team relay.

The Shanghai-based City News Service team finished fifth out of 31 teams in 28:21 seconds.

Egor Zhukov from Russia, Sara Parton from Italy, Elias Kerschenbauer from Austria, Anayat Ali Allaie from India, and Yu Haili from China – all volunteers from CNS' charity project "Inclusive Space" to increase awareness of disabled people – constituted the team.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

This was Allaie's first vertical marathon. After the race, the 31-year-old felt exhausted but happy to have competed.

Zhukov, 22, found the concept of mixing sports and charity appealing.

"It's so cool," he remarked, "because today we're running for disability awareness." It's crucial. It's actually a big deal."

Parton, 24, saw it as an opportunity "to see the city from a new perspective, from this beautiful building."

"This is my first City News Service event," she said. "I'm hoping for more opportunities."