﻿
News / Metro

CNS's team of internationals competes in vertical marathon

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  15:59 UTC+8, 2023-11-20       0
The Shanghai Tower Vertical Marathon attracted more than 2,000 competitors from 25 countries and regions.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  15:59 UTC+8, 2023-11-20       0

The Shanghai Tower Vertical Marathon attracted more than 2,000 competitors on Sunday.

The world's highest vertical running competition, which was launched in 2017, dares participants to climb 3,398 steps to the building's 119th floor at 552 meters.

The participants came from 25 countries, including the UK, Germany, and Slovakia. Former table tennis champion Wang Liqin and footballer Li Yan were among the local celebrities present at the event.

CNS's team of internationals competes in vertical marathon
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Foreign participants warm up before the race.

As the event's ambassador, Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, the vice president of the International Olympic Committee, cheered on the participants through a video message.

Poland's Piotr Lobodzinski won the men's title in 18 minutes and 4 seconds. It was his second championship here, after winning it in 2017.

Lobodzinski was 12 seconds faster than the current world No.1 Wai Ching Soh from Malaysia. Mark Bourne from Australia was third in 18 minutes and 31 seconds.

The women's title went to Valentina Belotti from Italy, who finished in 21 minutes and1 second, followed by Chinese runners Huang Fei (22 minutes and 12 seconds) and Le Qinghua (23 minutes and 25 seconds).

CNS's team of internationals competes in vertical marathon
Ti Gong

The winners (from left) Wai Ching Soh, Piotr Lobodzinsk and Mark Bourne.

The event included a 5-person team relay.

The Shanghai-based City News Service team finished fifth out of 31 teams in 28:21 seconds.

Egor Zhukov from Russia, Sara Parton from Italy, Elias Kerschenbauer from Austria, Anayat Ali Allaie from India, and Yu Haili from China – all volunteers from CNS' charity project "Inclusive Space" to increase awareness of disabled people – constituted the team.

CNS's team of internationals competes in vertical marathon
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Anayat Ali Allaie from India ran the anchor leg.

This was Allaie's first vertical marathon. After the race, the 31-year-old felt exhausted but happy to have competed.

Zhukov, 22, found the concept of mixing sports and charity appealing.

"It's so cool," he remarked, "because today we're running for disability awareness." It's crucial. It's actually a big deal."

Parton, 24, saw it as an opportunity "to see the city from a new perspective, from this beautiful building."

"This is my first City News Service event," she said. "I'm hoping for more opportunities."

CNS's team of internationals competes in vertical marathon
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The CNS team finished fifth in team relay.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Wang Liqin
Shanghai Tower
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     