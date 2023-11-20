First Xujiahui basketball carnival boosts sports consumption

The inaugural Xujiahui Basketball Carnival, featuring sports events and a marketplace, concluded in the landmark commercial area of Shanghai's Xuhui District on Sunday.

Ti Gong

Players of the Shanghai Juss Sharks, champions of the Chinese men's three-person basketball super league, interacted with fans during the eight-day carnival.

The event also marked the debut of the Shanghai Juss Basketball Club's pop-up store, showcasing team merchandise and collectibles. A basketball bazaar at Metro City mall displayed various basketball products for sports enthusiasts.

A significant draw was the First Robotics Competition (FRC) booth, featuring a team with an average age of 15 who participated to the FRC robotics competition.

Ti Gong

They introduced the nation's first basketball-shooting robot developed by the young team, showcasing the blend of sports and technological innovation.

The event also included a street basketball contest at T20 Plaza, attracting 100-plus participants.

"The event showcased the charm of basketball and the local passion for the sport," said Zhu Ying, a key player of the Juss Sharks. In total, the carnival drew nearly 100,000 spectators.

The Xujiahui commercial hub plans to promote "sports consumption," integrating sports, fashion, trends, and food to create a destination for such consumption, according to the Xuhui government.