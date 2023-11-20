﻿
New technologies respond to retinal disease increases

Myopia, cataracts and retinal disease have become the focus of the domestic medical industry, which is developing new solutions, experts told an international summit in China.
Age-related, diabetic and genetic retinal degeneration accounts for more than half of patients with blindness in developed countries, and the incidence of retinal disease in China continues to rise due to the increasing population of elderly people, and a growing number of people with diabetes and/or metabolic diseases.

About 21.4 percent of Chinese over 60-years-old have eyeground problems and the incidence increases to 25.6 percent among those over 70. Age-related eyeground disease has become the leading cause of blindness for older people. Retinal disease is the most common eyeground disease.

Ti Gong

Dr Li Wensheng (right) from Shanghai Ai'er Eye Hospital has developed a special anesthesia for eyeground surgery that has been promoted nationwide by the national health authority.

Myopia, cataracts, and retinal disease have become the leading focuses of the domestic medical industry, which is developing new technologies, theories, and measures, experts told the International Retina Summit in China over the weekend.

Some 40 experts on retinal disease from home and abroad took part in the summit, during which Chinese experts awed their international counterparts with their innovative methods of eye surgery that provide more efficient, safer, and more precise treatment outcomes.

Dr Li Wensheng from the Shanghai Ai'er Eye Hospital introduced a special anesthesia for minimally invasive surgery on complicated eyeground disease in order to reduce patients' pain and avoid serious complications.

"Over 95 percent of my patients have used the new anesthesia and the surgical time is also greatly reduced. The technology has been received by the National Health Commission for clinical promotion this year," he said.

﻿
