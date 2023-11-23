News / Metro

Shanghai East Railway Station set to open to the public in 2027

Zhu Yuting
  15:41 UTC+8, 2023-11-23
The new station and the Shanghai Pudong International Airport are the core of the city's plan to build a world-class transportation hub in the Pudong New Area.
The Shanghai East Railway Station, near the Shanghai Pudong International Airport, is set to open to the public in 2027.

The new station and the Pudong Airport are the core of the city's plan to build a world-class transportation hub in the Pudong New Area, the Chinese langauge Jiefang Daily reported, citing Huang Rong, general director of the project.

Once in operation, it will be the first time for the city to achieve integrated management of railway and aviation services.

Travelers would need to go only about 250 meters to transfer between trains and airlines, compared with 1,000 meters at the Hongqiao hub.

Jiefang Daily / Ti Gong

An artistic rendering of the Shanghai East Railway Station.

A major transfer zone to in-city transportation facilities was also planned to link up Metro, bus and taxi services, according to the newspaper report.

In the future, the Pudong railway station would also serve as a transit hub of major railways within the Yangtze River Delta Region, including the Shanghai–Nanjing Riverside, Shanghai-Nanjing-Hefei, Shanghai-Nantong, Shanghai-Zhapu-Hangzhou, and Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou railways.

The station would also be connected to the Hongqiao Railway Station through the Shanghai Airport Link Line.

Jiefang Daily / Ti Gong

An artistic rendering of the Shanghai East Railway Station.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong New Area
Yangtze River
Hongqiao
Pudong Airport
Pudong
