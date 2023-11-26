﻿
News / Metro

Number of raccoon dogs dogs down, but no need to howl

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:22 UTC+8, 2023-11-26       0
The density and encounter rate of raccoon dogs, native to residential complexes in suburban districts of Shanghai, has both dramatically dropped this year.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:22 UTC+8, 2023-11-26       0
Number of raccoon dogs dogs down, but no need to howl
Ti Gong

A raccoon in a suburban area.

The density and encounter rate of raccoon dogs, native to residential complexes in suburban districts of Shanghai, has both dramatically dropped this year, according to investigations by city residents.

Traces of raccoon dog activity have been spotted in 40 residential complexes, or 44.4 percent of surveyed ones in Songjiang, Minhang and Qingpu districts, based on this year's raccoon dog population investigations, almost equal to the result of last year, a report revealed on Sunday.

But the average population density of the animal is 0.43 per hectare, compared with 1.08 per hectare last year, posing a 60.2 percent decrease.

The density ranged between 0.07 and 1.66 per hectare among the 40 residential complexes.

Meanwhile, the average encounter rate of the animal dropped 58.9 percent from last year.

"Proper feeding and improved wet trash management were behind this," said Wang Fang, a researcher at Fudan University's School of Life Sciences, head of the team.

The feeding of cats and overflow of wet garbage will spark an abnormal increase of raccoon dogs, which will hit an estimated 300 percent increase in population if both happen, he added.

"Overall, the drop of density and encounter rate of the animal is a positive change, which reflected the possibility of long-term harmonious co-existence of wildlife and urban residents," said Wang.

"It means fewer conflicts with human and better life for the animal. The risk of infectious diseases among them resulting from high density will be cut as well."

Number of raccoon dogs dogs down, but no need to howl
Ti Gong

A raccoon.

This year's investigations involved the participation of 302 resident volunteers under a program involving the mass public, with participants called "citizen scientists." The investigation extended nearly 500 kilometers.

They recorded the number, behavior, and health conditions of the animals based on observations as well as the cat feed and waste management situation of residential communities.

The city was once home to a variety of mammals such as rassies, raccoon dogs, river deer, badgers and yellow weasels. Many natural habitats of these animals have been lost to urban construction, threatening the survival of some species.

"Raccoon dogs, however, have adapted to the urban environment with the number rapidly increasing due to constantly expanded living spaces," said Wang.

Between 2020 and 2022, the number of raccoon dogs surged in the city, and the explosive increase even triggered conflicts between the animal and human.

Raccoon dogs once hit the headlines after a resident in Songjiang District claimed one of the animals bit his pet dog.

Following the complaint, many people living in the complex voiced their concerns, mostly about what they perceived as a threat to children and the elderly.

Since 2019, a program was launched by the Shanghai Forestry Station, a conservation biology research team at Fudan University and the Shan Shui Conservation Center.

It focuses on the research and protection of raccoon dogs, and the improvement of biological diversity. Various methods such as on-site visits, monitoring of infrared cameras, the analysis of food habits, and GPS tracking are undertaken.

A science popularization promotion campaign has been launched by authorities and the team across the city since last year. It has called on the public to cut feeding, and enhance management of wet waste to control the density of the animal population and promote the sustainable development of the population in the city.

"The best ratio of raccoon dogs spotted in residential complexes should be one or two times of that seen in the wild, compared with three to five times at present," said Wang. "The number can be controlled if residents stop feeding and enable them to get food from nature."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Fudan University
Minhang
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     