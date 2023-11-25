Corner garden now environmental friendly

A downtown corner garden has been converted into an example of the use of environmental-friendly technologies.

Ti Gong

The 300-square-meter garden, at Lane 303 Huashan Road in Jing'an District, has recently undergone a micro-renovation with the support of US chemical giant Dow.

Environmental-friendly glues, paints and other materials were used on pavements, walls and other facilities. Notably, the rain shelters were embedded with solar energy.

According to local Jing'ansi Subdistrict, it will cooperate with Dow to hold a series of activities such as lectures to promote low-carbon lifestyles, DIY workshop to make things out of recycled waste, and much more.