Concert on Huangpu waterfront highlights public welfare

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A concert was held at TeamLab Borderless Shanghai in Huangpu District, an art tourism landmark on the Huangpu River waterfront, on Monday night, presenting a visual feast for the audience and witnessing the launch of a public welfare program focusing on environmental conservation.

The annual concert featured the Shanghai Rainbow Chamber in a crossover approach at the art gallery.

A group of visually impaired singers also gave a performance.

"Many in the audience said they were impressed by the confident smile and upward spirit of these children and felt encouraged," said Yu Huan, their teacher.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Over the past six years, the concert has benefited about 3,200 people, including needy teens, children of migrant workers, children with autism, hearing-impaired youth and families of sick babies and mothers with financial difficulties.

Piano quartet performances were also held during the concert.

"We hope to convey the message of our love for life via music and deliver power and confidence to others, while enabling more people to experience the charm of classical music at the same time," said pianist Zhang Gengrui.

A public welfare program launched during the concert will involve a series of environmental protection activities by young volunteers, who will visit the city's ecological gardens to do voluntary service.

A sustainable lifestyle festival was held at the same time with a sustainable and low-carbon bazaar featuring new-energy vehicles, interactive activities and the display of a green lifestyle.