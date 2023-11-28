News / Metro

Huangpu continues quest to become hub for intelligent display technology

A major seminar was held in Shanghai's Huangpu District, focusing on the latest advancements in the intelligent display and integrated chip technology fields.
Ti Gong

A seminar on intelligent display and integrated chip technology is held in Huangpu District on Monday.

Shanghai's Huangpu District aims to become a central hub for intelligent display and integrated chip technology, the district government said on Monday.

A major seminar was held in the district, focusing on the latest advancements in the intelligent display field. The event marks Huangpu's ambition to be at the forefront of technological innovation.

Organized by the school of microelectronics at Shanghai University and co-hosted by several key tech organizations, the seminar attracted industry experts and business leaders.

Discussions centered on the future of chip design and intelligent display technology, and their applications in a range of industries. Keynote speeches covered topics from consumer-level AR display technology, through microLEDs to the future of the metaverse industry.

Intelligent display technology is increasingly being applied in areas such as smartphones, televisions, wearable devices, and smart homes, said Yan Hui, senior investment adviser at SID (Society for Information Display) China.

Integrated chip technology also provides a solid foundation for the high performance and multi-functionality of intelligent displays, he added.

"Together they can promote the integrated development of display technology with artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things," Yan told the seminar.

Huangpu Science and Innovation Group, one of the organizers of the seminar, emphasized the district's strategic role in technology development and its plans to attract global resources.

The group aims to create an environment that supports businesses at different stages, from startups to mature enterprises, by offering resources in technology, capital, and talent, said Liang Guo, president of the group.

