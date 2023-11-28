Longhua Hospital opens branch in suburban Pudong

Longhua Hospital's new branch in Pudong's Hangtou area offers treatments in both Western and traditional Chinese medicine.

Ti Gong

Longhua Hospital opened a branch in Pudong's Hangtou area on Tuesday, launching the first comprehensive medical center in Pudong's southwestern region that offers both Western and traditional Chinese medicine.

According to hospital officials, the new branch is covered by commercial insurance, and most of its medical personnel are bilingual.

"Longhua Hospital has been focusing on international practice. With a strong TCM foundation, it is also the only TCM-featured hospital on the list of public hospitals designated as international medical tourism destinations in the city," said Chen Yuelai, president of Longhua Hospital. "TCM is a strong draw for many expatriates, who travel all the way to Shanghai for TCM therapy. Our front-desk staff can help them with guidance and assistance."

Residents in the area praised the new branch, which has 500 beds and boasts vital departments.

A resident surnamed Wang said that her mother has ankylosing spondylitis and needs treatment twice a week.

"Previously, we had to spend two hours traveling to a hospital in downtown. This hospital is convenient for us."

The new hospital has also incorporated many modern theories and patient-centered viewpoints.

"For female diseases and breast diseases, we have set up a special medical area that allows patients to receive diagnosis, tests and TCM-based treatment," said Chen. "The hospital-made TCM medicines are delivered to the dressing room, and patients don't have to collect them from the pharmacy any more."