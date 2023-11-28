News / Metro

Longhua Hospital opens branch in suburban Pudong

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:47 UTC+8, 2023-11-28       0
Longhua Hospital's new branch in Pudong's Hangtou area offers treatments in both Western and traditional Chinese medicine.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:47 UTC+8, 2023-11-28       0
Longhua Hospital opens branch in suburban Pudong
Ti Gong

Longhua Hospital's new branch is located in Pudong's Hangtou area.

Longhua Hospital opened a branch in Pudong's Hangtou area on Tuesday, launching the first comprehensive medical center in Pudong's southwestern region that offers both Western and traditional Chinese medicine.

According to hospital officials, the new branch is covered by commercial insurance, and most of its medical personnel are bilingual.

"Longhua Hospital has been focusing on international practice. With a strong TCM foundation, it is also the only TCM-featured hospital on the list of public hospitals designated as international medical tourism destinations in the city," said Chen Yuelai, president of Longhua Hospital. "TCM is a strong draw for many expatriates, who travel all the way to Shanghai for TCM therapy. Our front-desk staff can help them with guidance and assistance."

Residents in the area praised the new branch, which has 500 beds and boasts vital departments.

A resident surnamed Wang said that her mother has ankylosing spondylitis and needs treatment twice a week.

"Previously, we had to spend two hours traveling to a hospital in downtown. This hospital is convenient for us."

The new hospital has also incorporated many modern theories and patient-centered viewpoints.

"For female diseases and breast diseases, we have set up a special medical area that allows patients to receive diagnosis, tests and TCM-based treatment," said Chen. "The hospital-made TCM medicines are delivered to the dressing room, and patients don't have to collect them from the pharmacy any more."

Longhua Hospital opens branch in suburban Pudong
Ti Gong

A crowd waits as Longhua Hospital doctors offer free consultation at the new Pudong branch.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     