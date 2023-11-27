News / Metro

Complex turns Fuxing Park into vibrant entertainment hub

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:42 UTC+8, 2023-11-27       0
An eSports and music commercial complex has opened at Shanghai's over century-old Fuxing Park, to boost the nightlife economy of the downtown Hengfu historical zone.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:42 UTC+8, 2023-11-27       0
Complex turns Fuxing Park into vibrant entertainment hub
Ti Gong

The INS Fuxing Park aims to boost the nightlife economy of the area.

A new eSports and music commercial complex has been launched at Shanghai's over century-old Fuxing Park in Huangpu District, to boost the nightlife economy of the downtown Hengfu (Hengshan-Fuxing roads) historical zone.

The INS Fuxing Park, which stands for means "Into Nothing Serious", covers about 20,000 square meters over six floors and neighbors the historical Sinan Mansions, the only wholly preserved historical garden villa complex in downtown Shanghai.

The park combines eSports with cultural, music, thematic, and other recreational activities to primarily appeal to young customers and revitalize business in the surrounding area.

It offers dining, entertainment, sports, bars, exhibitions, and performances to cater to the interests of the younger generation.

Key attractions include a 1,000-square-meter eSports arena capable of hosting nearly 600 spectators.

The group stage draw of the 2023 Honor of Kings International Championship was held at the newly opened complex on Sunday. Sixteen teams will compete for a place in the finals of the championship.

Complex turns Fuxing Park into vibrant entertainment hub
Ti Gong

The group stage draw of the 2023 Honor of Kings International Championship is held at INS Fuxing Park on Sunday.

Ying Shuling, chairman of the complex, said many other world-leading eSports games, such as the Saudi eSports World Cup and the King of Honor Professional League, are expected to be held at the INS venue.

"The complex aims to showcases the style and spirit of the modern young generation and their role in the new economy," Ying said.

Fuxing Park is a century-old landmark in Shanghai known for its French classical style. It was once the heart of the city's nightlife, with famous clubs and KTVs. The area's appeal had diminished over time, according to the Huangpu government.

In a major revamp, the INS park, catering to the social and entertainment needs of today's youth, aims to mark a shift from the traditional nightlife to a new era of socializing with music and eSports, the government said.

The Sinan Fuxing Cultural Development Promotion Association was also launched at the mansions and INS park over the weekend. Its goal is to drive cultural development in the area around Huaihai, Sinan, Yandang, and Nanchang roads with art, music and eSports.

Complex turns Fuxing Park into vibrant entertainment hub
Ti Gong

Sixteen teams of 2023 Honor of Kings International Championship attend the draw ceremony at the INS park.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Honor
Huangpu
Fuxing Park
Sinan Mansions
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     