Complex turns Fuxing Park into vibrant entertainment hub

An eSports and music commercial complex has opened at Shanghai's over century-old Fuxing Park, to boost the nightlife economy of the downtown Hengfu historical zone.

Ti Gong

A new eSports and music commercial complex has been launched at Shanghai's over century-old Fuxing Park in Huangpu District, to boost the nightlife economy of the downtown Hengfu (Hengshan-Fuxing roads) historical zone.

The INS Fuxing Park, which stands for means "Into Nothing Serious", covers about 20,000 square meters over six floors and neighbors the historical Sinan Mansions, the only wholly preserved historical garden villa complex in downtown Shanghai.

The park combines eSports with cultural, music, thematic, and other recreational activities to primarily appeal to young customers and revitalize business in the surrounding area.

It offers dining, entertainment, sports, bars, exhibitions, and performances to cater to the interests of the younger generation.

Key attractions include a 1,000-square-meter eSports arena capable of hosting nearly 600 spectators.

The group stage draw of the 2023 Honor of Kings International Championship was held at the newly opened complex on Sunday. Sixteen teams will compete for a place in the finals of the championship.

Ti Gong

Ying Shuling, chairman of the complex, said many other world-leading eSports games, such as the Saudi eSports World Cup and the King of Honor Professional League, are expected to be held at the INS venue.

"The complex aims to showcases the style and spirit of the modern young generation and their role in the new economy," Ying said.

Fuxing Park is a century-old landmark in Shanghai known for its French classical style. It was once the heart of the city's nightlife, with famous clubs and KTVs. The area's appeal had diminished over time, according to the Huangpu government.

In a major revamp, the INS park, catering to the social and entertainment needs of today's youth, aims to mark a shift from the traditional nightlife to a new era of socializing with music and eSports, the government said.

The Sinan Fuxing Cultural Development Promotion Association was also launched at the mansions and INS park over the weekend. Its goal is to drive cultural development in the area around Huaihai, Sinan, Yandang, and Nanchang roads with art, music and eSports.