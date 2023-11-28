Shanghai's Fengxian to lure talent with 'overseas returnees town'

Shanghai's Fengxian is developing an "overseas returnees town" project, aiming to attract more global professionals, according to Wang Yiquan, director of the suburban district.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's Fengxian is developing an "overseas returnees town" project, aiming to attract more global professionals, Wang Yiquan, director of the suburban district, said on Tuesday.

The district offers newcomers dual settlement policies of both Fengxian New City and the Lingang Special Area, he told the 2023 Fengxian Merchants Conference.

A total of 26,000 units of talent housing has been arranged. Housing support includes up to 2,000 yuan (US$280) monthly rental subsidy and up to 800,000 yuan for home purchases for professionals moving to Fengxian, according to Wang.

The annual merchants conference and the Shanghai Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fengxian Forum took place at Nanqiao Hotel, highlighting the area's growing appeal for talent and innovation.

The event recognized 97 distinguished merchants, 13 outstanding merchants, and two honorary merchants, with more than 500 businessmen, experts and officials attending the conference.

The merchants who were honored included Zheng Chunying, president of JALA Group, a cosmetic giant at Fengxian's Oriental Beauty Valley; Chen Huwen, president of Shanghai M&G Chenguang Stationery Co; and Ding Zuohong, president of Yuexing Group.

Wang discussed Fengxian's development, noting that over half of its 439 square kilometers land falls within the Lingang Special Area.

"The district government is expediting policies on talent, employment, and housing to enhance the new city's development, aspiring to transform it into a city of hope and future," he said.

As a key industrial attraction, the brand value of the Oriental Beauty Valley is worth over 33 billion yuan, with an industrial scale nearing 100 billion yuan.

The valley is now home to over one-third of Shanghai's cosmetic production companies and stands as one of the largest and most renowned cosmetic industry clusters in China.