World's first Zootopia-themed land to open at Shanghai Disney

The world's first Zootopia-themed land will open to the public at Shanghai Disney Resort on December 20, combining Disney's legendary creativity and state-of-the-art technology.

Combining Disney's legendary creativity and state-of-the-art technology, it will immerse guests in the vibrant and diverse mammalian metropolis of Zootopia, where "anyone can be anything".

Actually, an immersive experience awaits guests beginning with their very first step into Zootopia.

From Mane Street and the stunning skyline of Zootopia, to the oversized Zootopitron billboard, every corner of the land brings the stories of Zootopia to life, creating a colorful and vivid mammalian metropolis to immerse guests in the energy and vitality of Zootopia.

The architecture incorporates animal motifs such as patterned zebra stripes, cheetah spots and sloth claw prints, while the landscape takes inspiration from the distinctive and individual geography of the different districts, such as the palms in Sahara Square.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The land also features city fixtures and facilities that are scaled to accommodate animals large and small, which can be seen in the drinking fountains of different heights and benches of various sizes.

In addition, a wide range of storytelling-based food and beverage choices bring food from the big screen to life, and an assortment of products and exclusive collections allows guests to take their Zootopia memories home with them.

As another highlight, the "Authentically Disney, Distinctly Chinese" design concept can be found everywhere.

While staying true to the style of Zootopia, the new themed land also features distinct local cultural influences, including some Shanghai-inspired surprises, with the aim of telling instantly recognizable stories that resonate with guests and fans in China.

From the moment they step into Zootopia, guests will find numerous city and traffic signs cleverly bringing together both Zootopia elements and local touches, such as Mane Street, Nocturnal Alley, and Tail Chase Circle, as well as "businesses" run by residents of all different species, including Howl KTV, Beaver Dentist, and Arctic Spa, creating a uniquely Zootopia twist on familiar elements from everyday urban life.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Besides, beloved Zootopia characters are brought to life as audio-animatronic figures. "Zootopia: Hot Pursuit" – the major attraction in the land – is fully activated with a combination of leading technologies, all synced in time with the first trackless ride system in China's mainland.

Guests can "hop on" the trackless ride system-powered all-terrain cruiser for an action-packed pursuit through Zootopia's districts, unique themed entertainment experiences, and interactions with characters.

The Shanghai resort has become the fastest expanding Disneyland ever with the opening of Disney Pixar Toy Story Land in 2018, the park's first major expansion since its opening in 2016.

Less than a year later, the resort announced a second major expansion with the Zootopia-themed land in a sign of the park's continued success. It will become the eighth themed land inside Shanghai Disneyland.

In August, construction officially commenced on the development of the resort's third themed hotel, a new expansion that will further cultivate its popularity as a multi-day tourism destination.